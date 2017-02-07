Jeremy Durham gave thousands in campaign funds to pro gambler

Jeremy Durham

Recently expelled lawmaker Jeremy Durham gave more than $20,000 in campaign money to a professional gambler who has a criminal record, according to multiple sources.

Durham’s financial transactions with David Whitis are expected to be among the findings released Wednesday from the state’s campaign finance and ethics investigation into Durham. It is illegal to use campaign funds for personal purposes.

Durham and Whitis, 41, are friends, sources say. Durham, an attorney, represented Whitis, who also lives in Williamson County, in at least two criminal proceedings. Whitis is the husband of Angela Hoover, a Williamson County attorney who is active in local Republican politics. Hoover and her father, former Williamson County General Sessions Judge Lonnie Hoover, both gave Durham campaign contributions.

Whitis has not returned recent requests for comment from The Tennessean. Durham’s attorney Peter Strianse did not respond to questions Monday afternoon about Durham giving Whitis campaign money.

The Tennessean has investigated Whitis’ connections to Durham for months, after learning that the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance was investigating the former Franklin lawmaker for possible campaign finance problems.

As news broke of the attorney general’s sexual misconduct investigation, Whitis started talking about a business connection he had with Durham, said a source who has spoken with Whitis on a frequent basis.

“He expected to be subpoenaed,” the source said, adding that Whitis was concerned his name would surface in the course of the investigations into Durham, which made him especially nervous.

The source, who requested anonymity because of fear of reprisals, provided The Tennessean with evidence that showed Whitis was concerned.

In August, the registry said there was a $191,000 discrepancy between Durham’s bank account and his campaign finance reports. The Tennessean detailed how Durham was also investigated for investing campaign funds in a company owned by Andy Miller, a prominent GOP donor.

The registry memo from August includes a reference to an unsigned “promissory note” between Durham and “individual B” in the amount of $23,800.

“Documentation provided shows three (3) checks totaling $29,800 (October and November 2015) were written from Rep. Durham’s campaign account to individual B,” the memo states.

In September, Tennessee Registry of Election Finance Executive Director Drew Rawlins said he could not “confirm or deny” if Durham gave campaign funds to Whitis or others. He declined to answer if Whitis is “individual B.”

Durham is also the subject of an FBI probe into possible charges of bribery, mail fraud and wire fraud, according to a copy of a subpoena obtained by The Tennessean in December, when two witnesses said they appeared before a grand jury. The federal inquiry is ongoing, as is an investigation by the state entity that regulates attorneys.

Poker, the Yankees and arrests

In recent years, Whitis’ name surfaced in the news involving two extraordinary events: a local gambler winning a World Series of Poker tournament and the death of a New York Yankees pitcher who crashed his plane into a building.

In 2003, Whitis said he was a close friend of Chris Moneymaker, a Tennessee native who shocked the poker world when he won the Main Event in the World Series of Poker on his first attempt.

“What he’s done is phenomenal,” Whitis told The Tennessean on the eve of Moneymaker’s victory. “He’s already knocked out three world champions. I’ve got a small stake on him myself.”

A Moneymaker representative did not return a recent phone call seeking comment.

Whitis also described himself as a friend of Cory Lidle, the former Yankees’ pitcher who died in 2006 when his plane crashed en route to see Whitis in Nashville.

"I'm still stunned," Whitis told The Tennessean at the time. "I'm having an incredibly hard time dealing with this."

The full findings of the state's audit are set to be released during the registry's regular monthly meeting Wednesday in Nashville. The meeting starts at 10:30 a.m.

Whitis and the law

David Whitis, a professional gambler who received thousands of dollars in campaign funds from expelled lawmaker Jeremy Durham, has been arrested at least nine times in Tennessee and once in Florida on an array of charges, according to law enforcement records obtained by The Tennessean. Many of the arrests are related to driving issues:

In September 1999, Whitis was arrested in Nashville and charged with assault with bodily injury. The final disposition of the case is not known, but Nashville court records show he was indicted.

In October 1999, he was also indicted on felony forgery charges. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the forgery was for more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. The disposition of this case is not known.

In February 2004, he pleaded guilty to attempting to alter his license plate. An affidavit from the case says an officer noticed the dates on his temporary license plate had been changed. According to the Metro Nashville Criminal Court Clerk website, Whitis still owes $320 in fines and fees on this case.

In April 2007, Whitis was arrested in Nashville and charged with patronizing prostitution after agreeing to pay an undercover informant $25 in return for oral sex.

In March 2009, Whitis was arrested in Williamson County and charged with driving under the influence. When he appeared in front of a judge and pleaded guilty in December, Durham was his attorney. Whitis received a $350 fine, lost his license for a year, was ordered to serve 11 months and 29 days of probation and was required to attend alcohol and safety school. Charges of driving with a revoked licenses were dismissed.

In September 2009, Whitis was arrested in Nashville on allegations of domestic assault after he went to a woman’s home and began yelling. When the victim, who knew Whitis, let him in the building he began to swear at her, records state. Although she tried to get him to leave, the report states Whitis grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the floor. Records show Whitis choked the victim two other times and told her he would kill her. A document dated June 2010 indicated Durham was Whitis’ attorney. Dorinda Carter, a spokeswoman for the Nashville Office of the District Attorney General, said the case was “retired,” but said no other information was immediately available.

In February 2011, Whitis was charged in the Daytona area of Florida with domestic violence. The case was dropped by the state, said a Volusia County Circuit Court clerk. She didn’t provide a reason, and additional information was not immediately available.

In 2014, Whitis was cited for driving while his license was suspended.

This story originally appeared on The Tennessean's website.

