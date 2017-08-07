Keeping up with the candidates: Who's running for governor in 2018

Tennessee state flag. Photo by Thinkstock (Photo: supparsorn)

The 2018 United States Senate election in Tennessee will ensue November 6, 2018. Governor Bill Haslam is currently serving the last bit of his term, as he cannot be re-elected a third term.

So far, there are eight candidates who've announced their run to replace Gov. Haslam as Tennessee's governor. You can click their name above the pictures to learn more about their candidacy.

House Speaker Beth Harwell, (R)- Nashville:

Beth Harwell is the current Speaker of the House in the Tennessee House of Representatives, where she has served for nearly 30 years since 1989. She announced her run for governor on July 16, 2017.

More on her campaign: http://www.bethharwell.org/

Bill Lee, (R):

Bill Lee is the chairman and former CEO of Franklin-based family home improvement and maintenance company known as Lee Company. Lee has had no formal government experience but is working on a campaign platform of jobs, education and public safety. He announced his run on April 24, 2017.

More on his campaign: https://www.billlee.com/

Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, (D)- Ripley:

Craig Fitzhugh is the Democratic leader in the Tennessee House of Representatives. He is also the CEO and chairman of a small bank chain in Ripley He announced his run for state governor August 6, 2017, contesting Nashville Mayor Karl Dean for the Democratic nomination.

More on his campaign: http://craigfitzhugh.com/

U.S. Rep. Diane Black, (R)- Tennessee:





Diane Black has served as a U.S. Representative for Tennessee's 6th congressional district since 2011. She serves as a Chair on the House Budget Committee. Prior to serving in congress, she served as both a Tennessee senator for five years as well as a representative between 1998 and 2005. She announced her run for governor on August 2, 2017.

More on her campaign: https://votedianeblack.com/

Karl Dean, (D):

Karl Dean served as the democratic mayor of Nashville for eight years between 2007 and 2015. Dean formerly served as Nashville's Director of Law and was elected as the city's public defender in 1990. Dean was the first democrat to enter his name into the election, announcing his run for governor on February 26, 2017.

More on his campaign: https://www.karldean.com/#about-karl-dean

Kay White, (R):

Kay White is a realtor from Johnson City. A few key issues she represents are supporting law enforcement and fighting funding education for illegal immigrants. She officially announced her run for governor July 22, 2017.

More on her campaign: https://www.facebook.com/kaywhite4tngov/

Sen. Mae Beavers, (R)- 17th District:

Mae Beavers is a member of the Tennessee Senate for the 17th district. She is a member of the National Rifle Association. Beavers started her campaign for governor on June 3, 2017.

More on her campaign: https://www.mae4tn.com/

Randy Boyd, (R):

Randy Body is a Knoxville businessman and owner of the Tennessee Smokies baseball team. He also chairs 'tnAchieves', a partner organization to the Tennessee Promise. Boyd announced his run for governor on March 6, 2017.

More on his campaign: https://randyboyd.com/

