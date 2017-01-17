Proposed law would allow open carry of guns in Tennessee

A Tennessee lawmaker is hoping to loosen Tennessee’s gun carry laws.

State Rep. Micah Van Huss, a Republican from Jonesborough, has introduced a bill to eliminate the need for a permit to open carry a handgun.

Under the law, you would still need a permit to carry a concealed handgun, but if you wear the gun openly, you would not need a permit.

Getting a handgun carry permit requires people to take classes and pay a fee.

House Bill 40 would amend the state's weapon laws for open carry to bring Tennessee in line with several other states.

Several lawmakers who spoke with Tri-Cities NBC-affiliate WCYB said they support the proposal.

"Tennessee has eight bordering states, I think seven of them allow what's called open carry,” said state Senator Jon Lundberg, for Tennessee’s 1st District. “Has it changed the dynamics in Virginia and North Carolina, not really."

The bill has been introduced twice and was rejected both times. If approved, Tennessee would join the other 29 states that don't require these permits.

"This is one that people are passionate about, they're either for it very strongly or against it very strongly,” said Lundberg. “So you will see those kind of passions come out this time around."

Right now, the bill is still in the early stages and doesn't have a senate sponsor yet.

