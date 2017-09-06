A Tennessee senator agrees with comments made by business mogul Donald Trump that it's a good idea to initiate "a total and complete shutdown" of Muslim people entering the U.S. (Photo: Tennessean)

KNOXVILLE - Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Mae Beavers says she's the most conservative person in the race.

The Republican stopped by the WBIR studios to tape an interview for Sunday's Inside Tennessee, which will air at 9:30 a.m.

MORE: These women running for governor could make Tennessee history

Beavers vocally opposed the gas tax and has supported President Donald Trump since he was a candidate. She says her voting record sets her apart from other candidates in the crowded GOP field.

"I think when it comes to standing up for the Constitution standing up for life, standing up for second amendment rights, I don't believe I'm too conservative at all," Beavers said.

Beavers resigned her state Senate seat last month to focus on her campaign full time. The 69-year-old, who has been in the Senate since 2002, previously served four terms in the House of Representatives. Only four of the 33-members currently in the Senate have served longer than Beavers.

Beavers joins five others on the Republican ticket: Diane Black, Randy Boyd, Beth Harwell, Bill Lee and Kay White.

Three Democrats are in the race--- Karl Dean, Craig Fitzhugh,and Tracy Clough.

© 2017 WBIR.COM