Meet your local legislators this Saturday over lunch

KNOXVILLE - More than a dozen local legislators are gathering for a public panel discussion this Saturday.

The East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists is hosting its annual Legislative Luncheon.

This is an opportunity to find out where your legislators stand, engage with them and hear their priorities for the 2017 legislative session. Members of the public will be able to submit questions to the panel.

The event will take place at Bearden Banquet Hall on Kingston Pike in West Knoxville.

Doors will open for lunch at 11:30 a.m. and the panel discussion will start around noon.

Cost for the lunch is $15 in advance for SPJ members, $18 in advance for non-SPJ members and $20 at the door.

If you don’t plan on eating, the event is free. Donations are encouraged for coffee and tea, which will be available.

The event is open to the public, but reservations are required for lunch.

Legislators attending include:

Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville)

Rep. Harry Brooks (R-Knoxville)

Rep. Martin Daniel (R-Knoxville)

Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville)

Rep. Bill Dunn (R-Knoxville)

Rep. Roger Kane (R-Knoxville)

Rep. Jimmy Matlock (R-Lenoir City)

Sen. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge)

Rep. Bob Ramsey (R-Maryville)

Rep. Eddie Smith of Knoxville (R-Knoxville)

Rep. Rick Staples (D-Knoxville)

Sen. Ken Yager (R-Kingston)

Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville)

