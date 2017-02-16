More than one-third of TN House lawmakers have failed to take mandatory sexual harassment training

Tennessee state capitol buildilng (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

More than one-third of House lawmakers have failed to watch a mandatory 22-minute sexual harassment training video, according to records obtained by The Tennessean from state human resources officials.

Records indicate as of Tuesday, 12 of 25 Democrats, or less than 50 percent, and 26 of 73 Republicans, or 35 percent, in the House have failed to watch the 22-minute video and submitted a certificate of completion.

The deadline for House lawmakers to complete the training was Jan. 31.

Eleven lawmakers watched the video after the deadline passed, as of Tuesday.

Mark Lovell, who resigned Tuesday amidst allegations that he was being investigated for inappropriately touching a woman last week, was among those who failed to watch the video.

House Majority Leader Glen Casada, R-Franklin, said Thursday he had not realized how many lawmakers had yet to watch the video.

"We’ll put out an email today saying members, this is an ask of the speaker’s office," he said, adding that information about who had not taken the training should be made public.

"We are accountable to the public, all of our actions," he said.

In the Senate, which has a Friday deadline, just eight Senators — seven Republicans and one Democrat — of the chamber’s 33 lawmakers have watched the video.

Despite the deadlines for both House and Senate lawmakers there are no real consequences for legislators if they do not meet the deadlines.

The mandatory video training came as part of a larger push by lawmakers to crack down on inappropriate conduct at the Capitol in light of the Jeremy Durham scandal. After an ongoing USA TODAY NETWORK investigation revealed lewd, late-night text messages from the former Franklin lawmaker.

In addition to the video, the legislature adopted a new sexual harassment policy last year, which came after Attorney General Herbert Slatery released a report that found former lawmaker Jeremy Durham, who was expelled in September, had inappropriate sexual contact with at least 22 women.

On Wednesday, legislative administration director Connie Ridley said circumstantial issues are partially to blame for why some lawmakers have not been able to watch the video or turn in a certificate of completion.

“This is an ongoing effort that has been met with (the) organizational session involving moves of staff and members, some website malfunctions which prevented log ins and printing of certificates of completion and work schedule conflicts,” she said.

Ridley, who said she will continue to “offer reminders,” noted that she is focused on educating lawmakers about sexual harassment and not punishing those who have yet to complete the video.

“I am looking for a positive learning experience for our staff and Members from an educational standpoint so that we can have constant improvement in our work environment,” she said.

On Wednesday, House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, said although many lawmakers have not yet watched the sexual harassment video, that does not reflect how they feel about the issue.

"I think it was just an oversight," he said, adding that lawmakers receive hundreds of emails a day and it may simply be an oversight. "I think we just overlooked it on the time factor."

Fitzhugh said he didn't see the deadline as a firm requirement and initially he thought the entire legislature would view the video while also attending in-person ethics training at the beginning of session.

"I think possibly that's the way we should do it," he said.

Fitzhugh said he would remind caucus members who have not watched the video to do so in the coming days.

Kara Owen, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Beth Harwell said, the goal of the sexual harassment video training is education and not punishment.

"It’s an ongoing effort to ensure everyone watches it, and we will follow up with those that haven’t," she said.

The following is a list of lawmakers who, as of Tuesday evening, had not submitted a certificate of completion notifying human resources that they watched the sexual harassment video.

House

Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis

Kevin Brooks, R-Cleveland

Sheila Butt, R-Columbia,

Kent Calfee, R-Kingston

Karen Camper, D-Memphis

Jim Coley, R-Bartlett

Barbara Cooper, D-Memphis

Martin Daniel, R-Knoxville

John DeBerry, D-Memphis

Barry Doss, R-Leoma

Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby

JoAnne Favors, D-Chattanooga

Ron Gant, R-Rossville

Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville

Curtis Halford, R-Dyer

G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis

Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough

Andy Holt, R-Dresden

Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport

Curtis Johnson, R-Clarksville

Roger Kane, R-Knoxville

Kelly Keisling, R-Byrdstown

Ron Lollar, R-Bartlett

Harold Love Jr., D-Nashville

Mark Lovell, R-Eads

Judd Matheny, R-Tullahoma

Debra Moody, R-Covington

Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis

Mark Pody, R-Lebanon

Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro

John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge

Bob Ramsey, R-Maryville

Bill Sanderson, R-Kenton

Charles Sargent, R-Franklin

Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar

Dwayne Thompson, D-Cordova

Joe Towns Jr., D-Memphis

Tim Wirgau, R-Buchanan

Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville

Senate

Paul Bailey, R-Sparta

Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet

Mike Bell, R-Riceville

Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma

Richard Briggs, R-Knoxville

Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga

Mark Green, R-Clarksville

Dolores Gresham, R-Somerville

Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin

Thelma Harper, D-Nashville

Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald

Ed Jackson, R-Jackson

Jack Johnson, R-Franklin

Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown

Sara Kyle, D-Memphis

Becky Duncan Massey, R-Knoxville

Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains

Mark Norris, R-Collierville

Doug Overbey, R-Maryville

Kerry Roberts, R-Springfield

Steve Southerland, R-Morristown

John Stevens, R-Huntingdon

Reginald Tate, D-Memphis

Jim Tracy, R-Shelbyville

Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville

This story originally appeared on The Tennessean’s website.

The Tennessean