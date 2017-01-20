WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Supreme Court Justice John Roberts (R) administers the oath of office to U.S. President Donald Trump (L) as his wife Melania Trump holds the Bible and his son Barron Trump looks on. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States. He's taken the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol.

The combative billionaire businessman and television celebrity won election in November over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and today he's leading a profoundly divided country — one that's split between Americans enthralled and horrified by his victory.

The unorthodox politician and the Republican-controlled Congress are already charting a newly conservative course for the nation. And they're promising to reverse the work of the 44th president, Barack Obama.

