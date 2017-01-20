Empty photo frames show a White House in transition

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Barack Obama (R) gives Michelle Obama a kiss as they wait for President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania at the White House before the inauguration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)



The pictures have been stripped from West Wing walls, leaving empty frames to be filled by the incoming administration.

Pic of hallway in West Wing with Obama photos taken down #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/IYGtKomkWV — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 20, 2017

Under President Obama, they held a rotating crop of his favorite pictures taken by White House photographer Pete Souza and other staff photographers.

Obama sent a bunch of farewell tweets before his tea date with the Trumps.

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

