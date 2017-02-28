Sequins in Congress: Melania sparkles for Trump's speech

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: First lady Melania Trump arrives to a joint session of the U.S. Congress with U.S. President Donald Trump on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Trump's first address to Congress is expected to focus on national security, tax and regulatory reform, the economy, and healthcare. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

You don't usually see sequins in Congress.

But first lady Melania Trump sparkled Tuesday night in a belted black dress and jacket combo, embellished with flower designs. She wore the most glamorous suit we've ever seen during President Trump's first address to joint session of Congress. And she made quite the entrance in it.

First lady Melania Trump arrives for President Trump's address to Congress https://t.co/3bl5a5pED1 #TrumpAddress https://t.co/U7HQ5juFIE — CNN (@CNN) March 1, 2017

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump opted for a red dress.

Ivanka Trump's red dress seems to match her husband's tie. (Photo: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY)

It was similar to the color that she and her stepmother wore earlier in the day as they watched President Trump sign executive orders that target a water-protection rule and elevate an initiative on historically black colleges and universities into the White House.

