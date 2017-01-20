The historic significance of Friday's presidential inauguration

The sun rises behind the Capitol before the start of the US Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, DC. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday. (Photo: Joshua Lott, Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - Donald Trump is set to become the 45th president of the U.S. when he is inaugurated on Friday.

University of Tennessee political science department head Dr. Rich Pacelle Jr. joined 10News Today and FOX43 News this Morning on Friday morning to discuss the inauguration.

Below is a transcription of both of Pacelle’s interviews with 10News anchors Abby Ham and Russell Biven.

Abby Ham: Russell asked you a good question. Will you be watching this? Is this something you really enjoy?

Rich Pacelle: Yes, I think it’s very important. I’ll be working, but I’ll have it on my computer, but if the boss comes up, I’ll get it off quickly.

Ham: You can just say you’re doing research.

Pacelle: That’s right.

Russel Biven: But, this is your area of expertise. What issues do you think he will address in his inauguration speech?

Pacelle: I think a lot of what he’s going to do (Friday) is be a uniter. I think that’s the most important thing. I think he’ll talk mostly about the economy, and trying to get jobs back. I think some of the other things that are more controversial he’ll probably leave until (Saturday).

Ham: We talked (Thursday) about the approval ratings for President-elect Trump were the lowest for any incoming president coming into an inauguration day. What does that mean?

Pacelle: I think it means, you know one of the things that we see typically after an inauguration is the honeymoon period, and we’re probably not going to see much of a honeymoon period at least among the Democrats.

I think it’s actually going to be a honeymoon period for the Republicans because they’re still not sure about Trump and how far he’s going to go on a variety of different issues.

Biven: What can he actually get done (on) day one?

Pacelle: I think what he’s going to do (Friday) is sign a bunch of executive orders repealing some of the regulations that President Obama put in.

So, I think we’re going to see (Trump) be quite active right away, and not worry about the sorts of things that he’s going to need Congress for. That’s going to be next week.

Ham: How do you see the relationship between President-elect Trump and outgoing President Obama coming into play here?

Pacelle: I think, you know, one of the things that people around the world marvel at is the peaceful transfer of power.

(Friday) they’ll drive together in a limousine that they’ll be on the stage together. I’m sure it’s quite awkward for President Obama. A lot of the things that he’s put into (or played) a part in are going to be threatened in the next few months or years, but I think this is a day to try to unite. I’m sure that that’s what will be foremost in his mind, and (he’ll) probably be happy to get out of the White House for a change.

Biven: Right, but still living in Washington (D.C.). How much of a difference will (Trump’s) business success have on him as a president or draw away from ability to president?

Pacelle: Well, I think there’s kind of two questions there.

Number one is, as a business person, if you don’t like the way something is going, you can fire people. You can’t do that so much as president, even as president of the United States.

I think the second part is that the conflicts of interest things are going to be hanging over him for a while, and those are some the things that are going to, frankly, hurt his honeymoon period.

Watch: Part two of Pacelle's interview

(© 2017 WBIR)