The shift of the Twitter accounts to the new administration

Michael King , WXIA 12:22 PM. EST January 20, 2017

At the stroke of noon, when Donald Trump became president, custody of the @POTUS Twitter account became his as well. 

The look of the page became entirely different. 

In addition, @FLOTUS shifted to reflect Melania Trump. 

The @VP account reflected a similar change. 

President Obama, Michelle Obama and Vice President Biden's Twitter accounts have reverted to their personal names: @BarackObama, @MichelleObama and @JoeBiden.

President Trump, Vice President Pence and Melania Trump's Twitter personal Twitter accounts remain in place; but there is no word as to whether they will continue to use those during their stay in office.

 

