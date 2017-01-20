THP troopers provide protection at Donald Trump's inauguration

WASHINGTON - Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are getting a special honor to serve at Donald Trump's inauguration.

42 troopers were officially sworn in with the United States Marshals Service for the inauguration. The Tennessee troopers are serving alongside the North Carolina Highway Patrol and others to provide security for the inaugural events.





THP troopers are sworn in with the U.S. Marshal Service with other law enforcement officers from around the nation to provide protection at Donald Trump's inauguration. (Photo: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

THP troopers got in place down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C. for the Presidential parade that's set to take place around 3 p.m. Friday.

THP had 42 troopers officially sworn in with the United States Marshal Service for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. #Proudtoserve pic.twitter.com/VFuNOxYEhu — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 20, 2017

Troopers on post for the 2017 Presidential Parade on Pennsylvania Ave. pic.twitter.com/44qaYIX5zy — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 20, 2017

THP's post for the 2017 Presidential Parade is in front of the FBI's J. Edgar Hoover Building @ 935 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/8k2ujBAmf8 — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 20, 2017

Our view this morning as we arrived on post at 2:00am. pic.twitter.com/G82qglI4rQ — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 20, 2017

The troops are representing TN with pride. We are receiving numerous complements of appreciation. pic.twitter.com/hwzAik8DYe — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 20, 2017

