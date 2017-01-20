WBIR
THP troopers provide protection at Donald Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump is set to become the 45th U.S. president.

Tom Barclay, WBIR 10:38 AM. EST January 20, 2017

WASHINGTON - Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are getting a special honor to serve at Donald Trump's inauguration.

42 troopers were officially sworn in with the United States Marshals Service for the inauguration. The Tennessee troopers are serving alongside the North Carolina Highway Patrol and others to provide security for the inaugural events.


THP troopers got in place down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C. for the Presidential parade that's set to take place around 3 p.m. Friday.

