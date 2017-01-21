Women's March continues despite report of no march

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protesters assemble on the National Mall during the Women's March on Washington January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. The march is expected to draw thousands from across the country to protest newly inaugurated President Donald Trump. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images) (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein, 2017 Getty Images)

Speakers and organizers with the Women's March on Washington have said that the event will continue even though the National Parks Service said organizers have withdrawn the march's permit.

The Associated Press has reported that the massive turnout at the event has forced a change of plans. With the entire planned route filled with hundreds of thousands of protesters, organizers can't lead a formal march toward the White House.

That's according to a District of Columbia official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the official isn't authorized to speak for the march.

The official says that shortly before 1 p.m., people were standing along the entire march route.

While there will be no formal march led from the protest stage near the Capitol, the crowd is still expected to move toward the Ellipse, an area of the National Mall in front of the White House.

The official says there could be more than half a million people on the Mall, but it's difficult to estimate because low cloud cover is making aerial photographs impossible.

Crowd size has caused plans to change at a women's march in at least one other city. So many people have turned out for the Women's March in Chicago that organizers have canceled their plans to march through downtown. Instead, they'll extend the ongoing rally on the city's lakefront. Organizers say far more people than they were initially expecting turned out in Grant Park along Lake Michigan, and overflow areas are being used.

