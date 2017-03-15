Nearly 100 Tennessee lawmakers expected to attend Hermitage event with Trump

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on February 17, 2017 as he departs to attend the unveiling of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, This content is subject to copyright.)

NASHVILLE - Nearly all Tennessee state Republican lawmakers will attend The Hermitage on Wednesday to hear remarks from President Donald Trump, who plans to lay a wreath at the grave of Andrew Jackson, the country's seventh president.

After the event, U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., will speak at Municipal Auditorium ahead of the president taking the stage.

There will be 71 House lawmakers — 65 Republicans and six Democrats — and 26 state senators at the event, said representatives for House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. Harwell and McNally sent a notice to lawmakers Tuesday saying they arranged for all members to be invited to the event. Officials from the Andrew Jackson Foundation extended the invitations to the leaders on behalf of Trump.

There are 73 Republicans in the House and 28 in the Senate.

Harwell, House Majority Leader Glen Casada, R-Franklin, and House Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, will be among the lawmakers who attend. House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, and four other House Democrats will attend.

Stewart plans to try and ask Trump questions about health care and other issues if he has an opportunity, said a House Democratic spokesman.

McNally will not attend because he will be in Washington, D.C. at a National Lieutenant Governors Association meeting. The only other Republican senator not attending is Sen. Bill Ketron, R-Murfreesboro. He said he had a prior commitment.

No Senate Democrats were included in the official list of lawmakers attending. A spokesman for Senate Democrats confirmed as of 5 p.m. all but Sen. Thelma Harper, D-Nashville, had officially confirmed they would not attend.

Names of other lawmakers attending are included below.

All lawmakers who wanted to attend needed to respond to leaders by 4:30 p.m., and the invitation is only open to state lawmakers.

"A presidential visit to (Jackson's) home and final resting place on the 250th anniversary of his birth is a fitting tribute to the Jacksonian legacy. I greatly appreciate President Trump and the Andrew Jackson Foundation including Tennessee state legislators in this historic occasion," McNally said in a statement, adding he "was honored to extend President Trump’s invitation to my Senate members.”

The president is expected to speak to lawmakers at 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander and Gov. Bill Haslam are expected to attend Trump's rally at Municipal Auditorium. Corker will travel with the president to Nashville and will also attend the event at The Hermitage, said a spokeswoman. U.S. Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., will not attend the event as she prepares to mark up the American Health Care Act, congressional Republicans answer to repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, in the House Budget Committee, which she chairs, on Thursday.

Alexander is traveling to Nashville with the president tomorrow and will be attending the event at the Hermitage and the rally, said a spokeswoman.

Mayor Megan Barry also plans to join Trump at the Hermitage, but she won't be greeting him at the airport or attending his rally.

The mayor's office, in a statement issued Tuesday, said Barry was invited by the Andrew Jackson Foundation to attend Trump's trip to the Hermitage, the historic home of President Andrew Jackson, but has not received an invitation from the White House to greet the president at the airport.

The mayor's office said that Barry will not not be attending the campaign rally at Municipal Auditorium.

Read related story:

Mayor Barry to visit The Hermitage with Trump, won't attend Nashville rally

The president is expected to discuss the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act and school choice, among many other issues, during his speech Wednesday night. Doors open for the event at 3:30 p.m., and Trump is set to start speaking at 6:30 p.m..

Reporters Joey Garrison and Joel Ebert contributed to this story.

Reach Dave Boucher at 615-259-8892 and on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.

Lawmakers attending the event at The Hermitage to hear President Donald Trump

SENATORS (All Republicans)

Senator Paul Bailey

Senator Mae Beavers

Senator Mike Bell

Senator Janice Bowling

Senator Richard Briggs

Senator Rusty Crowe

Senator Steve Dickerson

Senator Todd Gardenhire

Senator Mark Green

Senator Dolores Gresham

Senator Ferrell Haile

Senator Joey Hensley

Senator Ed Jackson

Senator Jack Johnson

Senator Brian Kelsey

Senator Jon Lundberg

Senator Becky Massey

Senator Frank Niceley

Senator Mark Norris

Senator Doug Overbey

Senator Kerry Roberts

Senator Steve Southerland

Senator John Stevens

Senator Jim Tracy

Senator Bo Watson

Senator Ken Yager

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Republicans:

Representative David Alexander

Representative Harry Brooks

Representative Kevin Brooks

Representative Sheila Butt

Representative David Byrd

Representative Kent Calfee

Representative Dale Carr

Representative Mike Carter

Representative Glen Casada

Representative John Crawford

Representative Michael Curcio

Representative Martin Daniel

Representative Barry Doss

Representative Jimmy Eldridge

Representative Jeremy Faison

Representative Andrew Farmer

Representative John Forgety

Representative Ron Gant

Representative Tilman Goins

Representative Marc Gravitt

Representative Curtis Halford

Representative Beth Harwell

Representative David Hawk

Representative Gary Hicks

Representative Timothy Hill

Representative Matthew Hill

Representative John Holsclaw

Representative Andy Holt

Representative Dan Howell

Representative Curtis Johnson

Representative Roger Kane

Representative Sabi Kumar

Representative William Lamberth

Representative Mary Littleton

Representative Susan Lynn

Representative Pat Marsh

Representative Judd Matheny

Representative Jimmy Matlock

Representative Steve McDaniel

Representative Debra Moody

Representative Mark Pody

Representative Dennis Powers

Representative John Ragan

Representative Bob Ramsey

Representative Jay Reedy

Representative Courtney Rogers

Representative Bill Sanderson

Representative Charles Sargent

Representative Cameron Sexton

Representative Jerry Sexton

Representative Paul Sherrell

Representative Eddie Smith

Representative Mike Sparks

Representative Art Swann

Representative Bryan Terry

Representative Rick Tillis

Representative Ron Travis

Representative Micah Van Huss

Representative Terri Lynn Weaver

Representative Dawn White

Representative Mark White

Representative Sam Whitson

Representative Ryan Williams

Representative Tim Wirgau

Representative Jason Zachary

Democrats:

Representative Karen Camper

Representative John Mark Windle

Representative Antonio Parkinson

Representative Johnny Shaw

Representative Craig Fitzhugh

Representative Mike Stewart

Tennessean