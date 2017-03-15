WBIR
Nearly 100 Tennessee lawmakers expected to attend Hermitage event with Trump

Dave Boucher, Tennessean , WBIR 10:43 AM. EDT March 15, 2017

NASHVILLE - Nearly all Tennessee state Republican lawmakers will attend The Hermitage on Wednesday to hear remarks from President Donald Trump, who plans to lay a wreath at the grave of Andrew Jackson, the country's seventh president.

After the event, U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., will speak at Municipal Auditorium ahead of the president taking the stage.

There will be 71 House lawmakers — 65 Republicans and six Democrats — and 26 state senators at the event, said representatives for House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. Harwell and McNally sent a notice to lawmakers Tuesday saying they arranged for all members to be invited to the event. Officials from the Andrew Jackson Foundation extended the invitations to the leaders on behalf of Trump.

There are 73 Republicans in the House and 28 in the Senate.

Harwell, House Majority Leader Glen Casada, R-Franklin, and House Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, will be among the lawmakers who attend. House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, and four other House Democrats will attend.

Stewart plans to try and ask Trump questions about health care and other issues if he has an opportunity, said a House Democratic spokesman.

McNally will not attend because he will be in Washington, D.C. at a National Lieutenant Governors Association meeting. The only other Republican senator not attending is Sen. Bill Ketron, R-Murfreesboro. He said he had a prior commitment.

No Senate Democrats were included in the official list of lawmakers attending. A spokesman for Senate Democrats confirmed as of 5 p.m. all but Sen. Thelma Harper, D-Nashville, had officially confirmed they would not attend.

Names of other lawmakers attending are included below.

All lawmakers who wanted to attend needed to respond to leaders by 4:30 p.m., and the invitation is only open to state lawmakers.

"A presidential visit to (Jackson's) home and final resting place on the 250th anniversary of his birth is a fitting tribute to the Jacksonian legacy. I greatly appreciate President Trump and the Andrew Jackson Foundation including Tennessee state legislators in this historic occasion," McNally said in a statement, adding he "was honored to extend President Trump’s invitation to my Senate members.”

The president is expected to speak to lawmakers at 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander and Gov. Bill Haslam are expected to attend Trump's rally at Municipal Auditorium. Corker will travel with the president to Nashville and will also attend the event at The Hermitage, said a spokeswoman. U.S. Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., will not attend the event as she prepares to mark up the American Health Care Act, congressional Republicans answer to repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, in the House Budget Committee, which she chairs, on Thursday.

Alexander is traveling to Nashville with the president tomorrow and will be attending the event at the Hermitage and the rally, said a spokeswoman.

Mayor Megan Barry also plans to join Trump at the Hermitage, but she won't be greeting him at the airport or attending his rally.

The mayor's office, in a statement issued Tuesday, said Barry was invited by the Andrew Jackson Foundation to attend Trump's trip to the Hermitage, the historic home of President Andrew Jackson, but has not received an invitation from the White House to greet the president at the airport.

The mayor's office said that Barry will not not be attending the campaign rally at Municipal Auditorium.

The president is expected to discuss the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act and school choice, among many other issues, during his speech Wednesday night. Doors open for the event at 3:30 p.m., and Trump is set to start speaking at 6:30 p.m..

Reporters Joey Garrison and Joel Ebert contributed to this story.

Reach Dave Boucher at 615-259-8892 and on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.

Lawmakers attending the event at The Hermitage to hear President Donald Trump

SENATORS (All Republicans)

Senator Paul Bailey

Senator Mae Beavers

Senator Mike Bell

Senator Janice Bowling

Senator Richard Briggs

Senator Rusty Crowe

Senator Steve Dickerson

Senator Todd Gardenhire

Senator Mark Green

Senator Dolores Gresham

Senator Ferrell Haile

Senator Joey Hensley

Senator Ed Jackson

Senator Jack Johnson

Senator Brian Kelsey

Senator Jon Lundberg

Senator Becky Massey

Senator Frank Niceley

Senator Mark Norris

Senator Doug Overbey

Senator Kerry Roberts

Senator Steve Southerland

Senator John Stevens

Senator Jim Tracy

Senator Bo Watson

Senator Ken Yager

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Republicans:

Representative  David Alexander
Representative  Harry Brooks
Representative  Kevin Brooks
Representative  Sheila Butt
Representative  David Byrd
Representative  Kent Calfee
Representative  Dale Carr
Representative  Mike Carter
Representative  Glen Casada
Representative  John Crawford
Representative  Michael Curcio
Representative  Martin Daniel
Representative  Barry Doss
Representative  Jimmy Eldridge
Representative  Jeremy Faison
Representative  Andrew Farmer
Representative  John Forgety
Representative  Ron Gant
Representative  Tilman Goins
Representative  Marc Gravitt
Representative  Curtis Halford
Representative  Beth Harwell
Representative  David Hawk
Representative  Gary Hicks
Representative  Timothy Hill
Representative  Matthew Hill
Representative  John Holsclaw
Representative   Andy Holt
Representative   Dan Howell
Representative   Curtis Johnson
Representative   Roger Kane
Representative   Sabi Kumar
Representative   William Lamberth
Representative   Mary Littleton
Representative   Susan Lynn
Representative   Pat Marsh
Representative   Judd Matheny
Representative   Jimmy Matlock
Representative   Steve McDaniel
Representative   Debra Moody
Representative    Mark Pody
Representative    Dennis Powers
Representative    John Ragan
Representative    Bob Ramsey
Representative    Jay Reedy
Representative    Courtney Rogers
Representative    Bill Sanderson
Representative    Charles Sargent
Representative    Cameron Sexton
Representative    Jerry Sexton
Representative    Paul Sherrell
Representative    Eddie Smith
Representative    Mike Sparks
Representative    Art Swann
Representative    Bryan Terry
Representative    Rick Tillis
Representative    Ron Travis
Representative    Micah Van Huss
Representative    Terri Lynn Weaver
Representative    Dawn White
Representative    Mark White
Representative    Sam Whitson
Representative    Ryan Williams
Representative    Tim Wirgau
Representative    Jason Zachary

Democrats:

Representative   Karen Camper
Representative   John Mark Windle
Representative   Antonio Parkinson
Representative   Johnny Shaw
Representative   Craig Fitzhugh
Representative   Mike Stewart

