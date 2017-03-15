Nearly 100 Tennessee lawmakers expected to attend Hermitage event with Trump

NASHVILLE - Nearly all Tennessee state Republican lawmakers will attend The Hermitage on Wednesday to hear remarks from President Donald Trump, who plans to lay a wreath at the grave of Andrew Jackson, the country's seventh president.
After the event, U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., will speak at Municipal Auditorium ahead of the president taking the stage.
There will be 71 House lawmakers — 65 Republicans and six Democrats — and 26 state senators at the event, said representatives for House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. Harwell and McNally sent a notice to lawmakers Tuesday saying they arranged for all members to be invited to the event. Officials from the Andrew Jackson Foundation extended the invitations to the leaders on behalf of Trump.
There are 73 Republicans in the House and 28 in the Senate.
Harwell, House Majority Leader Glen Casada, R-Franklin, and House Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, will be among the lawmakers who attend. House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, and four other House Democrats will attend.
Stewart plans to try and ask Trump questions about health care and other issues if he has an opportunity, said a House Democratic spokesman.
McNally will not attend because he will be in Washington, D.C. at a National Lieutenant Governors Association meeting. The only other Republican senator not attending is Sen. Bill Ketron, R-Murfreesboro. He said he had a prior commitment.
No Senate Democrats were included in the official list of lawmakers attending. A spokesman for Senate Democrats confirmed as of 5 p.m. all but Sen. Thelma Harper, D-Nashville, had officially confirmed they would not attend.
Names of other lawmakers attending are included below.
All lawmakers who wanted to attend needed to respond to leaders by 4:30 p.m., and the invitation is only open to state lawmakers.
"A presidential visit to (Jackson's) home and final resting place on the 250th anniversary of his birth is a fitting tribute to the Jacksonian legacy. I greatly appreciate President Trump and the Andrew Jackson Foundation including Tennessee state legislators in this historic occasion," McNally said in a statement, adding he "was honored to extend President Trump’s invitation to my Senate members.”
The president is expected to speak to lawmakers at 3:30 p.m.
U.S. Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander and Gov. Bill Haslam are expected to attend Trump's rally at Municipal Auditorium. Corker will travel with the president to Nashville and will also attend the event at The Hermitage, said a spokeswoman. U.S. Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., will not attend the event as she prepares to mark up the American Health Care Act, congressional Republicans answer to repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, in the House Budget Committee, which she chairs, on Thursday.
Alexander is traveling to Nashville with the president tomorrow and will be attending the event at the Hermitage and the rally, said a spokeswoman.
Mayor Megan Barry also plans to join Trump at the Hermitage, but she won't be greeting him at the airport or attending his rally.
The mayor's office, in a statement issued Tuesday, said Barry was invited by the Andrew Jackson Foundation to attend Trump's trip to the Hermitage, the historic home of President Andrew Jackson, but has not received an invitation from the White House to greet the president at the airport.
The mayor's office said that Barry will not not be attending the campaign rally at Municipal Auditorium.
The president is expected to discuss the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act and school choice, among many other issues, during his speech Wednesday night. Doors open for the event at 3:30 p.m., and Trump is set to start speaking at 6:30 p.m..
Reporters Joey Garrison and Joel Ebert contributed to this story.
Reach Dave Boucher at 615-259-8892 and on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.
Lawmakers attending the event at The Hermitage to hear President Donald Trump
SENATORS (All Republicans)
Senator Paul Bailey
Senator Mae Beavers
Senator Mike Bell
Senator Janice Bowling
Senator Richard Briggs
Senator Rusty Crowe
Senator Steve Dickerson
Senator Todd Gardenhire
Senator Mark Green
Senator Dolores Gresham
Senator Ferrell Haile
Senator Joey Hensley
Senator Ed Jackson
Senator Jack Johnson
Senator Brian Kelsey
Senator Jon Lundberg
Senator Becky Massey
Senator Frank Niceley
Senator Mark Norris
Senator Doug Overbey
Senator Kerry Roberts
Senator Steve Southerland
Senator John Stevens
Senator Jim Tracy
Senator Bo Watson
Senator Ken Yager
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Republicans:
Representative David Alexander
Representative Harry Brooks
Representative Kevin Brooks
Representative Sheila Butt
Representative David Byrd
Representative Kent Calfee
Representative Dale Carr
Representative Mike Carter
Representative Glen Casada
Representative John Crawford
Representative Michael Curcio
Representative Martin Daniel
Representative Barry Doss
Representative Jimmy Eldridge
Representative Jeremy Faison
Representative Andrew Farmer
Representative John Forgety
Representative Ron Gant
Representative Tilman Goins
Representative Marc Gravitt
Representative Curtis Halford
Representative Beth Harwell
Representative David Hawk
Representative Gary Hicks
Representative Timothy Hill
Representative Matthew Hill
Representative John Holsclaw
Representative Andy Holt
Representative Dan Howell
Representative Curtis Johnson
Representative Roger Kane
Representative Sabi Kumar
Representative William Lamberth
Representative Mary Littleton
Representative Susan Lynn
Representative Pat Marsh
Representative Judd Matheny
Representative Jimmy Matlock
Representative Steve McDaniel
Representative Debra Moody
Representative Mark Pody
Representative Dennis Powers
Representative John Ragan
Representative Bob Ramsey
Representative Jay Reedy
Representative Courtney Rogers
Representative Bill Sanderson
Representative Charles Sargent
Representative Cameron Sexton
Representative Jerry Sexton
Representative Paul Sherrell
Representative Eddie Smith
Representative Mike Sparks
Representative Art Swann
Representative Bryan Terry
Representative Rick Tillis
Representative Ron Travis
Representative Micah Van Huss
Representative Terri Lynn Weaver
Representative Dawn White
Representative Mark White
Representative Sam Whitson
Representative Ryan Williams
Representative Tim Wirgau
Representative Jason Zachary
Democrats:
Representative Karen Camper
Representative John Mark Windle
Representative Antonio Parkinson
Representative Johnny Shaw
Representative Craig Fitzhugh
Representative Mike Stewart
