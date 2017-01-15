Obama granted 36 Tennessee felons a second chance

U.S. President Barack Obama waves to the press pool as he debates Blair House to walk back to hte White House on Jan. 6, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Three dozen convicted felons in Tennessee have been given a second chance in recent years by President Barack Obama, who has used the powers of his office to reduce their sentences and set them free.

Rep. Steve Cohen is hoping Obama will have mercy on others before he leaves office Friday.

“There are still so many more people in prison for non-violent offenses like marijuana convictions and due to the crack-cocaine disparity – injustices that deserve clemency,” the Memphis Democrat said. “I’ve been disappointed for several of my constituents who I’ve been advocating for on behalf of their relatives who haven’t received clemency.”

Obama has been much more generous than his predecessors when it comes to using his executive powers to dole out forgiveness.

He has reduced the sentences of nearly 1,200 convicted felons since 2011, granting clemency to non-violent offenders convicted mainly of some form of drug trafficking or laundering drug money, according to a USA TODAY analysis of White House records.

Obama has commuted the sentences of more inmates than all previous presidents combined. The commutations are part of an effort by the Justice Department to rectify what it sees as overly punitive sentences from the war on drugs.

So far, 36 Tennesseans have seen their sentences reduced by the president, ranking the Volunteer State 11th in the nation in terms of commutations. The state that received the most is Florida, where Obama has reduced the sentences of 190 felons since 2011. Next is Texas, with 123.

Twenty-one of the Tennesseans who got commuted sentences had been convicted in the state’s Eastern Judicial District, which stretches from Bristol in the east, takes in Knoxville and runs to Chattanooga in the south. Five were from the Middle District, which includes Nashville and the surrounding area. The other 10 are from the Western District, which spans 22 counties and takes in Memphis and Jackson.

Cohen, a strong proponent of sentencing reform, lauds Obama for using his powers to show leniency to those convicted of what he believes are unjustly long sentences for largely non-violent drug convictions. But he wishes the president had gone even further.

“Very few of the commutations and pardons issued were for marijuana-related convictions,” Cohen said. “Yet of all the drugs that prisoners have been imprisoned for, marijuana is the drug that causes the least harm to society.The DEA says it has contributed to zero overdose deaths, and it has been legalized medically in 28 states as well as the District of Columbia and recreationally for more than 63 million Americans.”

“Why there haven’t been more commutations and pardons for marijuana convictions befuddles me,” he said.

Rep. John J. Duncan Jr., who was a state court judge in Knox County for seven years before he was elected to Congress, agrees that sentencing reform is needed. But he thinks Obama has gone overboard in handing out commutations, most of which have come over the past two years.

Duncan, a Knoxville Republican, said he has talked to federal judges who feel that federal sentencing guidelines leave them no flexibility when handing out punishment.

“Most judges are good people who try real hard to be fair,” he said. “I think there should be some flexibility on some of this sentencing."

With second round in eight days, Obama's commutation power 'reinvigorated'

Judges should have some latitude, for example, when sentencing someone who got mixed up in the wrong crowd when they were young and had just limited drug use, Duncan said.

"To put them in the same category with big-time drug dealers is wrong," he said. But, “I doubt if I had been president I would have done 1,100 commutations in the last two years. That sounds excessive to me.”

This story originally appeared on The Tennessean’s website.

The Tennessean