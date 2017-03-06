Phil Roe hosting Monday night town hall in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE - U.S. Rep. Phil Roe will host a town hall meeting on Monday night.
The free event is set for 6-7:30 p.m. at the Greene County Courthouse. Doors open at 5 p.m. and seating is first-come, first-served basis.
Roe, R-Tennessee, has held more than 40 town hall meetings since taking office in 2009.
Cell phone use is prohibited in the courthouse, according to a release from Roe.
