WBIR
Close

Phil Roe hosting Monday night town hall in Greeneville

Staff , WBIR 10:36 AM. EST March 06, 2017

GREENEVILLE - U.S. Rep. Phil Roe will host a town hall meeting on Monday night.

The free event is set for 6-7:30 p.m. at the Greene County Courthouse. Doors open at 5 p.m. and seating is first-come, first-served basis.

Roe, R-Tennessee, has held more than 40 town hall meetings since taking office in 2009.

Cell phone use is prohibited in the courthouse, according to a release from Roe.

(© 2017 WBIR)

WBIR

Protesters demand Congressman Duncan hold town hall

WBIR

Mayor Rogero holds town hall to discuss Affordable Care Act

WBIR

Knoxville mayor to host town hall meeting to discuss health care

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories