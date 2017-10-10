President Donald Trump is not backing down on his criticism against Senator Bob Corker over social media this morning.

The President tweeted Tuesday morning, saying Corker was made to "sound a fool" after the New York Times published an interview last weekend with the senator criticizing Trump and his personal tweets for increasing tensions with countries like North Korea and Iran.

The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

In Corker's interview, the Tennessee senator claimed Trump was treating the office of president like "a reality show" and was putting the nation "on a path to World War III."

The interview has exasperated an on-going Twitter feud between Trump and Corker. Over the weekend, the two fired sharp tweets at each other over the social media network.

“Senator Bob Corker begged me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said ‘NO” and he dropped out (said he could not win without my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said “NO THANKS.” He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!”

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

The President continued "…Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn’t have the guts to run!”

...Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Corker addressed the comments with his own tweet about an hour later.

“It’s a shame the White House has become and adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

Trump tweeted later in the afternoon Sunday saying Corker only helped with the Iran Deal.

Bob Corker gave us the Iran Deal, & that's about it. We need HealthCare, we need Tax Cuts/Reform, we need people that can get the job done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon also stepped forward Monday to criticize Corker following the interview with the New York Times, saying he should resign immediately.

Corker announced last month he would not be running for re-election in 2018. Corker said in his retirement statement he had initially run for Senate with intentions to only serve two terms.

