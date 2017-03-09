President Trump to speak in Nashville next week

President Trump reacts after addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 28, 2017. (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo, Pool)

President Donald Trump will be in Nashville on Wednesday to deliver a speech at Municipal Auditorium, three sources confirmed to The Tennessean.

Trump has spoken at several rallies in recent weeks, but it's unclear if the Nashville event is part of his post-election tour or for a different reason.

Trump has been vocal in his support for the House GOP legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare. The debate surrounding the health care bill is reaching a fevered pitch and Nashville is one of the nation's headquarters for the health care industry.

This is a developing story.

The Tennessean