Rep. Black on ACA concerns and running for governor

KNOXVILLE - U.S. Rep. Diane Black took a break from Washington D.C. on Wednesday to make an appearance on 10News at Noon.

Black represents Tennessee's 6th District, which includes Cumberland and Fentress Counties, among others. A nurse for more than 40 years, she is currently serving as the first female chair of the House Budget Committee.

One of her primary concerns is answering her constituents' fears about the Affordable Care Act (ACA), or Obamacare, that President Trump has vowed to overturn.

Black said she understands the concerns. She said there are many problems with the ACA as it stands now, with costs rising and insurance companies leaving the exchange.

In fact, she pointed out, right now two-thirds of Tennesseans have only one choice of providers on the exchange.

"We want to put something in that's more patient-oriented, give them the opportunity to say this is what I want at a price I can afford," she said.

The emphasis, she said, would be on more options and choices.

Black also promised that people who rely on the ACA won't be left without insurance.

"I want people to know that we are not going to let them fall off the cliff. That we're going to have a glide path to make sure they have good, affordable care available to them," she said.

Black also addressed another big question: whether she might run for governor of Tennessee.

She said she's busy in her current role, but "I'm encouraged that people believe I could be the governor, and we'll look at that down the road."

