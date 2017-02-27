Rep. Duncan: Trump wrong that media is 'enemy'

Rep. John J. Duncan Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

WASHINGTON - Rep. John J. Duncan Jr. endorsed Donald Trump back when most other Republicans in Congress weren’t yet on board his presidential campaign. He likes Trump personally and agrees with him on most issues.

But there’s one area where the Knoxville Republican thinks the new president is dead wrong.

“I disagree with him completely on saying the press is the enemy of the people,” Duncan said. “I think it’s very important to the future of our country to have a free press and freedom of the press and to have a strong, active media. I think just about everybody in the United States – or most people in the United States – believes in freedom of the press.”

Duncan’s views on the press and its role as a government watchdog are shaped not only by his three decades in public life, but also as a former member of the Fourth Estate.

Duncan has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and, before he entered politics, worked as a reporter and editor for the now-defunct Knoxville Journal. While attending law school at George Washington University, he taught journalism for a year at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va., just outside of Washington.

Duncan said he has been bothered by Trump’s constant maligning of the press.

During the presidential campaign, Trump frequently ridiculed the reporters covering his rallies and other events. He has mocked reporters as “scum” and labeled news outlets such as CNN and The New York Times as “fake news.”

A week ago, Trump escalated his war with the press when he wrote on Twitter that the media “is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American people. SICK!” He repeated the claim in front of a national gathering of conservative Republicans on Friday.

Some Republicans in Congress have been reluctant to call out the president for his media bashing. Appearing last week on CNN, Rep. Marsha Blackburn, a Brentwood Republican, was asked four times but refused to say whether she agrees with Trump that the press is the enemy.

Duncan, on the other, says Trump’s attacks on the press have gone too far.

“I can’t defend that – and I’m not going to defend it,” he said.

Duncan isn’t the only Tennessean in Congress to come to the media’s defense. Rep. Steve Cohen, a Memphis Democrat, has called on the House Judiciary Committee to examine the Trump administration’s attempts to undermine freedom of the press.

Cohen said he has been alarmed by Trump’s efforts to stifle coverage by calling only on conservative news outlets at press conferences and through “a concerted campaign of intimidation and de-legitimization.”

But Duncan’s criticism of Trump’s war on the media is particularly noteworthy because he’s a Republican and a former journalist himself.

Duncan said Trump’s reaction to negative press coverage is possibly rooted in the fact that he has never held public office until now.

“Because he had never been in politics, he was not used to people questioning him at all,” Duncan said. “He has a little bit of a thin skin. If he had been in office – held other offices first – then he wouldn’t have overreacted to the media criticism the way he has.”

Reporters not only have a right to ask tough questions of those in office, Duncan said, they have an obligation to do so.

Duncan said the reporters who have covered him through the years have been fair, including CNN’s Jim Acosta, with whom Trump has feuded bitterly. At a news conference in January, Trump berated Acosta, refused to let him ask a question, called him rude and proclaimed, “You are fake news!”

Acosta worked for several years as a reporter and substitute anchor at the Knoxville NBC affiliate WBIR before joining CNN.

“What few dealings I’ve had with him, he’s a very nice man and, I think, generally very fair,” Duncan said. “He has asked questions that I thought were acceptable and within the bounds of what a reporter would ask.”

Michael Collins is the Washington correspondent for the USA Today Network-Tennessee. His weekly Tennessee in D.C. column highlights Volunteer State lawmakers, causes and connections. Contact him at 703-854-8927 or mcollins2@gannett.com.

This story originally appeared on The Tennessean’s website.

The Tennessean