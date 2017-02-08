Report to show Jeremy Durham flouted campaign finance laws

The state investigation into ex-lawmaker Jeremy Durham found the expelled state representative routinely flouted campaign finance laws, including using donor money to make dozens of illegal expenditures and loaning more than $100,000 of campaign funds to his wife, a wealthy GOP donor and a professional gambler who has a criminal record.

Although the investigation findings won’t be released until Wednesday morning at the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance’s latest meeting, information obtained by The Tennessean shows the details confirm Durham broke numerous laws using money given by campaign donors as personal income.

In addition to the illegal purchases, the findings are expected to detail how Durham double-dipped by receiving reimbursements with state money for expenses he had already paid for using campaign funds.

It’s illegal to misuse public funds and to use campaign funds for personal purposes.

Public records not affiliated with the state’s investigation into Durham’s campaign finances show he received more than $44,000 in per diem reimbursements from 2012 to 2016.

Under state law, lawmakers receive a base salary, as well as an allowance for expenses incurred during each day they work in a legislative capacity. For lawmakers who live more than 50 miles away from Nashville, they can receive a motel and meal allowance. In addition to this per diem, lawmakers also receive reimbursements for travel, food and lodging expenses incurred at conferences or other legislative events.

The release of the audit is the culmination of a state investigation that started in June after The Tennessean’s ongoing investigation into Durham’s sexual misconduct. The state is relying on campaign finance and bank records obtained both from Durham and via subpoenas.

It began when Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery revealed a former Durham employee gave a sworn statement that Durham gave him campaign money but told him to use it for Durham’s personal business.

In August, The Tennessean detailed how Durham invested campaign funds into the company of Andrew Miller, a conservative donor who has advocated for anti-Islam policy in the state.

In addition, the state’s audit is expected to expand on a Tennessean report that Durham gave more than $20,000 to David Whitis, a professional gambler who has a criminal record.

The report also is expected to include references to the personal finances of Durham and his wife, Jessica, an optometrist who owns Green Hills Eye Care in Nashville.

Beyond the money given to his wife, Miller and Whitis, the final audit could include details explaining a $191,000 discrepancy between Durham’s bank records and financial disclosures.

A preliminary report in August noted that Durham did not have receipts or invoices for various expenditures and had about $10,000 in unreported contributions valued at less than $100.

Durham has denied any wrongdoing and stopped responding to The Tennessean’s requests for comment.

Wednesday’s release of the Durham campaign finance misconduct report marks the second state document chronicling his wrongdoing in the past year. In July, Slatery released a report that included revelations that Durham had inappropriate sexual misconduct with at least 22 women.

Both state reports came after The Tennessean published an investigation that featured three women who said Durham sent them late night lewd text messages.

Durham also is the subject of an FBI probe into possible bribery, mail fraud and wire fraud, according to a copy of a federal subpoena obtained by The Tennessean.

In September, the Franklin Republican became just the second Tennessee lawmaker to be expelled from the legislature since the Civil War.

