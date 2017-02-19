Schmoozing, boozing and a quiet resignation: Mark Lovell's 100 days on Capitol Hill

NASHVILLE - After less than 100 days as a Tennessee state lawmaker, Mark Dewayne Lovell needed an exit.

The 58-year-old green-eyed Tennessean found it in the form of a resignation letter.

Lovell submitted the letter Tuesday morning, officially saying he wanted to spend more time with his family and at his business. House Republican leadership accepted the resignation with no formal announcement.

His name was removed from the House voting board, pulled from his desk in the statehouse and his legislative office and scrubbed from the General Assembly’s website.

All before noon on the same day.

On the House floor the next day, lawmakers spoke of an assistant’s birthday and donating neckties to interns. None publicly mentioned Lovell or his departure.

But privately, Lovell’s sudden exit and the truth behind what precipitated him walking away were on the lips and minds of lawmakers, lobbyists and Capitol Hill staff. It was the second major sexual impropriety scandal at the statehouse in as many years that resulted in a lawmaker leaving. Just six months before, lawmakers expelled Jeremy Durham, who an attorney general’s report found had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with at least 22 women.

And yet there are stark differences in the process that led to the raucous expulsion of Durham during a special legislative session in September and Lovell’s hushed departure. In speaking with more than 20 people, The USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee pieced together many of the key events that transpired, from the freshman lawmaker’s booze-filled evening to him signing a resignation letter he didn’t write.

Lovell has maintained he never did anything wrong, but says Republican leadership leaned on him to leave.

A man with a tinny, slightly raspy twang who is typically comfortable filling the silence in conversations, Lovell declined to comment for this story, referring questions to a spokeswoman.

On Friday, a memo was added to his personnel file stating that a sexual harassment committee found Lovell guilty of wrongdoing.

Lovell’s spokeswoman said he was “distressed” by the findings, reiterated that he had done nothing wrong while also apologizing for any of his actions “that may have been misconstrued as harassment.”

Legislative sources, many of whom were granted anonymity to speak freely about what happened, said Lovell’s misconduct was obvious. They mostly agreed the case showed the efficacy of the sexual harassment policy crafted in the wake of the Durham scandal.

A woman at the center of this case says justice was served.

Among others on Capitol Hill, questions remain as to what exactly happened between Lovell and the woman, how leadership carried out the new policy and whether there are ways to learn from the case in order to stop any similar conduct in the future.

The basic details leading up to and coming after the night in question are clear.

Before Feb. 7

Lovell, who is married with three children, took the House seat previously held by Curry Todd. The veteran Republican lawmaker was bailed out of jail by Lovell during the 2016 campaign after stealing Lovell’s yard signs.

Lovell campaigned on fighting for guns rights, eliminating government waste and stopping Tennessee from spending tax dollars on “third-world refugees.”

A resident of Eads, a small community near Cordova in Shelby County, Lovell has lived in the Memphis area his entire life. He anticipated his job as a lawmaker would require a few days of work during the week, leaving him free to attend to his personal business on Mondays, Fridays and the weekend.

Before the Tennessee General Assembly officially began, Lovell had already received $617 in taxpayer funds after spending Nov. 16 and 17 at his new office in Nashville.

While in Music City, he stayed at the Cumberland on Church, a highrise apartment building across the street from the main library branch – only a block away from Legislative Plaza. He’d walk to his office in the mornings, rarely driving one of the several cars he owns while in town.

After work at the statehouse, he, like many of his colleagues, would attend legislative receptions. State law says every lawmaker must be invited. They’re events that offer a chance to meet lobbyists and constituents over free food and alcohol, paid for chiefly by large businesses or associations.

Before the night that proved to be Lovell’s downfall, he was already known as a socialite. He was seen visibly intoxicated at at least one reception, dropping cash on the floor as he spoke with the women tending bar. This particular event was the only reception of the evening.

On the night in question, there were at least five formal receptions. Lovell, who has longer, more coiffed hair than most lawmakers and sports a salt and pepper goatee, attended them all.

On Feb. 7

The first event began before the end of the business day.

Lawmakers were invited to The Standard. It costs thousands of dollars a year to join the private club, established in 1843, and although there is a public restaurant at The Standard, a keycode is required to get into the more exclusive rooms.The soiree started at 4:30 p.m. with drinks and food paid for by AT&T and Delta Dental.

Over the course of the next four hours, there were at least another four events.

The Tennessee Malt Beverage Association hosted lawmakers at their 14th annual “Brew Ha-Ha.” The invitation for the event, at the German-themed Gerst House near Nissan Stadium, shows a clipart image of a buxom woman holding a beer-laden tray as two figures toast in the background.

The invitation specifically says no interns are allowed. Days after a USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee investigation found Durham had sent lewd late-night text messages to several women, House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, told interns not to give out their cellphone numbers to lawmakers.

While the food at these events tends to be mediocre, receptions at Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant stand out. The Tennessee Cable Telecommunications Association spent more than $17,000 at the downtown restaurant that evening, offering heavy hors d'oeuvres like barbecue and cheese plates as live music filled the air at the southern-style eatery. The bacon-wrapped asparagus was particularly delicious.

Anyone attending a different reception hosted by the Tennessee Disability Coalition had the opportunity to meet with people served by organizations including AARP Tennessee, Disability Rights Tennessee and the Mid-Tennessee Council of the Blind. It was at one of the swankier hotels in town, The Sheraton.

Walking past a first-floor bar that offers a classy atmosphere watched over by a large black-and-white photograph of Elvis, attendees made their way up the main wooden staircase to congregate on the second floor of the foyer from 6 to 8 p.m. The spread was a little more limited than at Puckett’s, but there was still beer and wine in addition to a small buffet and servers walking around with trays of food.

The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents sponsored an event at the Hermitage Hotel. It’s a posh, century-old building with terracotta tiles, Tennessee marble and a painted glass skylight in the lobby that’s hosted countless lawmakers and dignitaries over the years, including serving as a headquarters for John F. Kennedy’s 1960 presidential campaign. The hotel is across the street from Legislative Plaza.

Only the Gerst House is outside walking distance from the statehouse.

Lovell said he only had three cocktails between 4 and 9 p.m. at the receptions and afterward. “I’m less than a social drinker,” he said on the day he resigned.

Others say Lovell, who is partial to Crown Royal and Coca-Cola, had many more. By 8 p.m., they say he was visibly drunk.

What happens next is disputed.

The 5-foot 8-inch West Tennessean said he didn’t recall doing anything wrong at any events he attended that evening. He called the accusations of sexual impropriety “100 percent false.”

All other sources say after the legislative events that evening, the then-lawmaker grabbed a woman inappropriately while at a local establishment. He is accused of grabbing one woman’s breasts and buttocks, in addition to trying to prevent her from walking away. Several sources say he engaged in additional inappropriate touching with another woman.

Witnesses saw what happened. Phones began to light up about Lovell’s actions.

Only one woman filed a formal complaint. It’s the step that never came in the Durham saga, and the move that set in motion what turned out to be the rapid removal of Lovell.

After Feb. 7

Lovell spent the next day, a Wednesday, in his committee meetings: Consumer and Human Resources at 10:30 a.m. and Business and Utilities Committee at 1:30 p.m.

As he and his colleagues learned about the business climate and workplace safety in Tennessee, word was spreading of what Lovell may have done the night before.

Sometime between Wednesday and Friday, a House lawmaker learned Lovell was accused of very serious sexual misconduct. As is required by the new sexual harassment policy, the lawmaker informed legislative leadership about the complaint.

Sometime afterward, an investigation commenced.

On Thursday, Lovell made his 179-mile trip back home – he is used to long treks, including a 1,000 mile trip to Virginia in 2012 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife.

By the time he made the return trip Monday to Nashville, there were rumblings that the House Ethics subcommittee had been told that they might need to meet to discuss serious allegations against a lawmaker.

The committee members were not clear on who was involved. It was likely the first test for the subcommittee, created last month and tasked with handling sexual harassment investigations.

The committee ended up discreetly meeting throughout the week, but after Lovell’s resignation there was a determination to end the investigation. That later changed after mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and others.

Later Monday, after the 5 p.m. floor session, House Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, had a conversation with Lovell, informing him that the media had begun questioning Lovell’s actions the week before. Williams told Lovell if the accusations were true, Lovell should resign.

Williams wasn’t the only member of leadership to talk with Lovell that day. House Majority Leader Glen Casada, R-Franklin, chatted with him on the House floor or at a legislative reception that evening. Casada said he did not ask Lovell to resign or even discuss the allegations. Instead, they made small talk about the weekend and legislative issues.

Sometime before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Harwell's chief of staff Scott Gilmer brought a piece of paper with him to a meeting with Lovell. The paper was a pre-written resignation letter. He wanted Lovell’s signature.

Although that day - Valentine’s Day - Lovell told a Memphis television station he “put together” the resignation letter, later in the week a spokeswoman said otherwise.

“I can confirm that he (Lovell) did not write the resignation letter,” said Valerie Morris, a spokeswoman who Lovell has hired since his resignation. “Scott Gilmer and his staff including Speaker Harwell had input on the letter.”

Morris declined to answer additional questions.

Gilmer confirmed he helped write the letter. “Due to the infrequency of resignations, it is not unusual for staff to be involved in the preparation of the letter as the procedure is unique,” he said.

Later Tuesday morning, as other lawmakers were still heading into legislative plaza to begin their day, Lovell was heading out. He was seen carrying a handful of belongings away from the building to his car parked at the legislature.

Before he made it back to his apartment, he received a call from a reporter about his resignation.

In the days that followed, GOP leaders heralded the success of the policy and blasted critics as trying to expose a victim or play politics with a serious situation. But after scrutiny, they reversed course and released the results of their probe three days after saying they didn’t have the jurisdiction to complete the investigation.

Lovell was cautioned to avoid contact with the complainant and anyone else involved in the process. That wasn’t difficult this week.

He was skiing in Colorado.

