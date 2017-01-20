See Donald Trump's first tweets as President of the United States

(Photo: NBC)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Within 45 minutes of taking the oath of office, President Donald Trump posted his first tweets as Commander in Chief.

“Today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People. #InaugurationDay,” Trump wrote shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

Here are the rest of his tweets that immediately followed:

- “What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people.”

- "January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again."

- “The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. From this moment on, it’s going to be #AmericaFirst”

- “We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth – and we will bring back our dreams!”

- “We will follow two simple rules: BUY AMERICAN & HIRE AMERICAN! #InaugurationDay #MAGA"

He then started posting the following on his Facebook page, reflecting comments he made in his inauguration speech:

- "It is time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget: that whether we are black or brow or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots!"

- "So to all Americans, in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, and from ocean to ocean, hear these words: You will never be ignored again!"

- "We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones -- and unite the civilized world against Radical Islamic Terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth!"

- "To Americans: You will never be ignored again. Your voice, your hopes and your dreams will definte our American destiny. Your couarge and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way. Together we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again -- and yes, together, WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

