Sen. Bob Corker thinks Russians gave hacked emails to WikiLeaks

WASHINGTON - Sen. Bob Corker said Friday he believes the Russians provided hacked emails from Democratic Party officials to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, despite Assange's denial and doubts expressed by President-elect Donald Trump.

“I believe, based on what I know, that the Russians gave him the information,” Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said at a breakfast meeting sponsored by The Christian Science Monitor. “But I want to wait and see.”

Corker said he expects to get more details next week when congressional leaders receive a classified briefing on the reports of Russian hacking.

“I like to read the facts, and next week we will have the opportunity to do so,” Corker said. “My sense is it’s going to be very incriminating.”

Assange released the emails during the 2016 presidential campaign, but has denied the Russians were the source of the documents taken from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

Trump has cited Assange’s comments to bolster his argument that there is no proof Russians tried to influence the election.

The FBI and CIA have concluded the Russian government was behind the hacking with the intent of boosting Trump's campaign.

Corker said while he believes the Russians gave the documents to WikiLeaks, he is unsure of their intent.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to make sure we understand what their intent was,” Corker said, adding the intent may have “evolved” as the political landscape shifted and the Russians' recognized their efforts were succeeding.

Asked about Assange, Corker said he doesn’t know the WikiLeaks founder, but “I certainly have low regard for what his organization has done in compromising U.S. intelligence, compromising U.S. diplomats and citizens.”

On another topic, Corker, who was in the running to become Trump’s secretary of state before the nod went to ExxonMobil chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson, said he still has an excellent relationship with Trump.

Trump answers his cell phone, even when he doesn’t know who’s calling, Corker said.

“On Sunday, I needed to talk to the (president-elect), and I called him on his cell phone and he answered,” Corker said. “By the way, my phone says no caller ID, so I’m not saying that has anything to do with me. Nobody knows who it is that’s calling when I’m calling.”

“It’s highly refreshing that you’re able to deal with people, get an answer and move on," Corker said. "I don’t think there has likely been a White House like this, maybe ever, but certainly in modern history.”

