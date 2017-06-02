Sen. Green says he won't run for Tennessee governor

State Sen. Mark Green, Clarksville (Photo: Custom)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican state Sen. Mark Green says he will not resume his bid for Tennessee governor after withdrawing from consideration for President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary.



The Ashland City physician in a statement Friday acknowledged the difficult prospect of winning in what is expected to be a crowded Republican field to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam.



Green said he will remain in the state Senate while turning his attention to serving in what he called a "higher capacity" in Washington.



He did not elaborate on whether he would seek to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Bob Corker or Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn next year.



Green dropped his bid for Army secretary last month amid bipartisan criticism about his past comments on LGBT issues and Muslims.

© 2017 Associated Press