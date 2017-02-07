Senate debate on Betsy DeVos nomination

DeVos speaks during her confirmation hearing for Secretary of Education before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on Betsy DeVos for secretary of the U.S. Department of Education around noon Tuesday.

Democratic senators mounted a marathon Senate session in an attempt to derail DeVos' nomination.

Senators from both political parties spoke about the nomination of DeVos, but it was the Democrats who carried the session through the night. Senators opposing DeVos' nomination said it is a response to the number of calls, emails and faxes they have received from their constituents against DeVos as secretary of education.

Vice President Mike Pence could possibly cast a tie-breaking vote to back President Donald Trump's Cabinet pick.

Early Friday, the Senate voted 52-48 to invoke cloture, limiting debate on her nomination to 30 hours.

At least two Republican senators have said they will not vote for the controversial nominee.

(© 2017 WBIR)