Sevier County lawmakers to push governor for more recovery funding Thursday

A building destroyed in the Sevier County wildfires. (Photo: Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance)

East Tennessee lawmakers will meet privately with Gov. Bill Haslam's administration to push for more money from the state to help recover from last year's destructive Gatlinburg wildfires, which caused an estimated $1 billion in damage.

Sen. Doug Overbey, R-Maryville, who represents Blount and Sevier counties, said Tuesday the meeting will involve the delegation trying to push for more surplus money to help the recovery efforts. Overbey did not say what amount he was hoping for because he was waiting for local officials to send him estimates.

"I think that's the place we should look to help Sevier County, out of the nonrecurring revenue," he said, referring to the state's budget surplus.

Overbey said he expects the governor to be receptive to the push from Sevier County lawmakers. Haslam's office said the governor won't be in the meeting, but would include members of his administration.

The governor's budget proposal includes $10 million for wildfire recovery, but Overbey said he wasn't sure that money would be specifically dedicated to Sevier County. More than 25,000 acres burned in the Gatlinburg wildires alone, and other fires consumed areas across the eastern part of the state in late 2016.

The wildfires killed 14 people and destroyed or damaged more than 2,400 buildings.

Haslam's plan for the surplus focuses heavily on state employees, teacher pay and TennCare.

Larry Martin, commissioner of Finance and Administration, said the $10 million is going to help offset overtime and other firefighting costs.

"I think the state is going to need to make a very significant investment to help Sevier County recover, which also helps the state," Overbey said.

Recovery measures have already been implemented, and both Overbey and Rep. Dale Carr, R-Sevierville, have filed legislation that would prorate property tax rates for 2016 year if local governing bodies pass the measure by two-thirds vote.

Overbey said an item in the state code has been implemented that passed after the 2010 floods in Middle Tennessee that gives sales tax relief to areas declared a disaster by the federal government. The property tax abatement bill will be heard in committee next week, Overbey said.

