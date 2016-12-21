State human services leader to resign

Human Services Commissioner Raquel Hatter is leaving her job, Gov. Bill Haslam announced Wednesday. Photo: Tennessean

NASHVILLE - Raquel Hatter, the embattled leader of the Tennessee Department of Human Services, is leaving her administration position, Gov. Bill Haslam announced Wednesday.

Hatter will work in the private sector "at the national level" when she leaves her post in February, according to a news release from the governor's office.

“She brought fresh perspective and subject matter expertise to her role, taking a generational approach to solving some of the unique challenges facing Tennessee’s most vulnerable, and the State of Tennessee was extremely fortunate to have her lead the Department of Human Services over the last six years," Haslam said in the release.

Although Haslam touted Hatter's work on several state initiatives, her tenure was marred by ongoing problems with state-run food programs for low-income children, vocational rehabilitation and general management issues.

In December, an investigation by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit education news organization, detailed a litany of issues with the department's handling of vocational rehabilitation services. The department has left millions of federal dollars on the table that could have gone to help those in need, while in some parts of the state overworked counselors scramble to try and help the many eligible residents who need these services.

In March, a state audit pointed to $11.4 million in questionable spending by the department, chiefly centered around the ill-managed child food program. The same month, the state comptroller also issued reports on two private businesses overseen by the department that are under criminal investigation surrounding allegations they pocketed thousands of dollars intended for needed children.

The audit essentially laid blame for the food program's failures at the feet of Hatter.