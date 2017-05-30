Support for Donald Trump dips in Tennessee, according to new poll

(Photo: Getty Images)

The majority of Tennesseans still support President Donald Trump, but that number has dropped 8 percentage points since he overwhelmingly won the state in the 2016 election, a new poll shows.

The Vanderbilt University found 52 percent had a favorable view of the president, down from 60 percent in the days after the November election.

Meanwhile, the poll found that optimism in Trump’s ability to change Washington for the better dropped 13 points after the election, from 54 percent to 41 percent, while the percentage of Tennesseans who think it will change for the worse rose from 20 percent to 31 percent.

“The fact that it shifted so dramatically from a 34-point gap to a 10-point gap between better or worse in such a short amount of time is striking,” said Vanderbilt Political Science Professor Josh Clinton in a news release.

“Tennessee is a Republican state and Trump is a Republican president,” Clinton said. “But it’s pretty remarkable that his approval rating is only about 10 points higher than Obama’s.”

Fifty-three percent voters polled, including 45 percent of Republicans, say Trump doesn’t care what people like them think.

The approval rating of Gov. Bill Haslam has dropped from 68 percent to 61 percent since November and the state legislature's approval rating has dropped from 60 percent to 53 percent.

The approval ratings of Sens. Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander have dropped from 60 percent to 52 percent and 60 percent to 50 percent, respectively.

"For Haslam and our two senators, the pattern across the board has been decrease in favorability from November to May," said Vanderbilt Political Science Professor John Geer. "The reason for that is a lot of optimism because of Trump’s election. Some might think Haslam’s favorability is down because of the gas tax. The answer to that is absolutely not because we see that across the board."

The poll, conducted between May 4-15, surveyed about 1,000 Tennessee registered voters on a number of state and national issues, including health care, immigration, the economy, bipartisanship and state and federal elected officials.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

