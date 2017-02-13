TDOT highlights projects that could be funded by gas tax increase

Map highlighting projects that could be completed with gas tax increase. (Photo: Burk, Tonja, Custom)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says Governor Haslam's gas tax proposal could help officials tackle thousands of projects across the state.

Haslam has proposed charging an additional 7 cents per gallon on gasoline and 12-cents per gallon on diesel beginning in July. The increased would net the state's Department of Transportation an additional $227.8 million, with cities receiving about $39 million and counties another $78 million.

It would cost the average Tennessean about $4 a month.

TDOT has posted an interactive map on their website that highlights what projects could be funded with the additional revenue, including everything from interstate improvements to small rural county bridge projects.

You can click on each project to get more details.

