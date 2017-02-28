Tennesseans want Obamacare repealed — but not yet, MTSU poll says

The HealthCare.gov 2017 home page as seen on Oct. 25, 2016. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tennessee voters want Obamacare repealed, but only after Congress has rolled out a replacement plan, according to a wide-ranging new poll from Middle Tennessee State University that exposed the state's deep partisan divides.

In addition to the fate of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, the poll touched on other controversial topics, including illegal immigration, abortion, President Donald Trump's allegations of voter fraud and school vouchers. In almost every case, voters' opinions seemed tightly tied to their political leanings.

Republicans, for instance, were far more likely to oppose the ACA and immigration from "terror-prone regions," while Democrats were much more likely to say Trump was wrong about millions of illegal votes costing him the popular vote on Election Day.

Partisanship is nothing new to the Volunteer State, said Ken Blake, the director and co-founder of the MTSU poll.

"Certainly on social issues we do tend to be very deeply divided along party lines," Blake said. "That's been going on for quite a while."

But some questions in the poll released Monday suggested that Tennesseans of different political stripes might have opportunities for common ground.

"You have to look deep, but they are there," Blake said.

An 'unfavorable' view of Obamacare

Sixty-one percent of Tennessee voters said they had an “unfavorable” view of the ACA, according to the poll. Sixty percent of respondents said Congress should repeal the law.

The poll found 31 percent of Tennesseans hold a favorable view of the ACA, and 32 percent said Congress should not repeal it.

The results fell along party lines, with 88 percent of Republicans holding unfavorable views of the health care law, compared with 58 percent of independents and only 16 percent of Democrats. The poll found a similar pattern in support for repealing the law: 87 percent of Republicans favor repeal, compared with 58 percent of independents and just 16 percent of Democrats.

That stands in contrast with the broader U.S. population. A statement announcing the poll results said identical questions in a December national poll found that 49 percent of Americans wanted the law repealed.

But, in a separate question, 67 percent of the people who favored repeal said they wanted to see details of a replacement plan first. Only 28 percent of repeal supporters said lawmakers should “vote to repeal the law immediately and work out details of a replacement plan later,” according to the poll.

"Democrats and Republicans don't want Obamacare repealed immediately," Blake said. "That's actually a bipartisan thing. Democrats and Republicans agree on that — just for different reasons."

Health care has been a reliably contentious political issue for generations, according to Melinda Buntin, chair of the Department of Health Policy at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. But the heightened political acrimony surrounding this complicated and wide-ranging law likely has a lot to do with its Obamacare nickname.

“It’s not the case that people on both sides of the aisle don’t agree in many cases about what’s wrong or even on potential solutions," Buntin said. “The challenge is when there’s a piece of legislation that becomes so strongly aligned with one party or the other that it becomes hard to pick apart what is working from what could work better.”

The repeal of the ACA, once considered a foregone conclusion among Republican leadership, has become a complicated ballet as politicians try to navigate a policy shift without becoming a stand-in for another divisive plan. Trump seemed to acknowledge that fact Monday during a meeting with dozens of governors, including Gov. Bill Haslam, at the White House.

Even as he doubled down on the need for a change, the president said that it came with a challenge.

"It's an unbelievably complex subject," Trump said. "Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated."

The only thing that seems certain, Buntin said, is that the debate won't be closing any time soon.

“In the world of health care nothing stays still," she said, referencing technology changes and the rise of new diseases. “Even if we have the perfect policies today, which we do not, it might not be a perfect policy tomorrow."

Mixed views on immigration

Fifty-six percent of state voters supported “suspending immigration from ‘terror-prone’ regions, even if it means turning away refugees from those regions,” according to the poll. Thirty-one percent of voters said they were opposed.

But, in a move that Blake said was surprising, poll respondents took a more lenient stance toward “illegal immigrants who are living in the U.S.”

Fifty-six percent of voters in Tennessee said those people “should be allowed to stay in the U.S. and eventually apply for citizenship,” according to the poll. Thirty-one percent said they “should be required to leave the U.S.,” and 6 percent said they should “be allowed to stay in the U.S. legally, but not be allowed to apply for citizenship.”

Voters fell along party lines on this issue as well. Seventy-eight percent of Republicans supported suspending immigration from terror-prone regions, compared with 56 percent of independents and 19 percent of Democrats. Similarly, 88 percent of Democrats said immigrants living illegally in the U.S. should be allowed to stay and apply for citizenship, compared with 58 percent of independents and 37 percent of Republicans.

A divide on voter fraud

The poll suggested that Tennessee voters divide into nearly equal thirds when asked whether Trump, who won the presidency by a solid margin in the Electoral College but lost the popular vote, was right or wrong when he “said he would have won the popular vote as well had the results not included millions of illegal votes.”

Trump has repeated the claim a number of times without providing evidence. Journalists and state officials across the country have questioned or denied that assertion.

About 28 percent of poll respondents said Trump was right, 37 percent said he was wrong, and 34 percent said they weren’t sure. A breakdown by party showed the predictably partisan response to the question.

Eighty percent of Democrats said he was wrong, while Republicans divided about evenly between 48 percent who said he was right and 42 percent who said they didn’t know whether he was right or wrong. Only 10 percent of Republicans said he was wrong. Among independents, 43 percent said he was wrong and 24 percent said he was right, while 32 percent were unsure.

The latest MTSU poll, which was released in two batches starting last week, surveyed 600 registered voters Feb. 12-16, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Other findings, according to MTSU poll

Asked about the requirement to have a permit to carry a gun in public,

12 percent said the law should “prohibit people from carrying a handgun.”

51 percent said the law should “require a permit to carry a handgun.”

23 percent said the law should “require a permit to carry a handgun if the handgun is concealed from view but not if the handgun is carried in plain sight.”

9 percent said the law should “allow people to carry a handgun without a permit, whether concealed or in plain sight.”

Asked about abortion,

11 percent chose “legal in all cases.”

25 percent chose “legal in most cases.”

30 percent chose “illegal in most cases.”

26 percent chose “illegal in all cases.”

Asked about adding seat belts on school buses,

67 percent wanted seat belts required on all school buses.

22 percent didn’t want seat belts required on all school buses.

Asked about state funding for school vouchers that would allow families to pay for private or religious schools,

41 percent were in favor.

45 percent were opposed.

Asked if vouchers should be used only by poor families with children in low-achieving public schools,

38 percent were in favor.

48 percent were opposed.

Asked if increased school testing has "helped, hurt, or made no difference in the performance of the local public schools”?

17 percent chose “helped.”

33 percent chose “hurt.”

37 percent chose “made no difference.”

