Tennessee lawyers, scholars debate Trump Supreme Court pick

: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) announces the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The president's primetime pick Tuesday to fill a vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court may consider issues including a battle over Tennessee's controversial abortion measure, which is now in the appeals pipeline.

Legal analysts and scholars in the Volunteer State largely expect President Donald Trump's nominee, Neil Gorsuch, to share the conservative approach of his predecessor, Antonin Scalia. But already there is speculation about how Gorsuch will approach executive mandates, and his potential to influence a justice sometimes seen as a swing vote.

"President Trump has selected a justice to replace Antonin Scalia who will be very similar to his predecessor," said Ed Yarbrough, a Nashville lawyer and former U.S. Attorney in Nashville nominated by President George W. Bush. "Judge Gorsuch is known as an originalist who writes well and has a conservative view of what the Supreme Court should do.

"In general, this nomination does not portend much change in the make-up of the high court."

Originalism is the belief embodied by Scalia that the Constitution should be interpreted based on the intent of the Founders.

Scalia died nearly a year ago. The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate that did not vote on President Barack Obama's nominee, Washington, D.C. federal judge Merrick Garland. That left the nomination to the Trump administration. The 49-year-old Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge in Colorado, was the youngest judge seen as a contender for the lifetime appointment.

David Wolitz, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville's College of Law, said Gorsuch has "exactly the conservative profile the Trump administration was looking for."

"I think another interesting axis to think about is, instead of just left and right, is how deferential a judge will be to the executive branch and the executive branch's own interpretation of the law," Wolitz said. "What's interesting about Judge Gorsuch is he is known as someone who is not very deferential to the executive branch. He thinks the judicial branch should ultimately have the final say on what the law is."

"That could come back to haunt President Trump, because Gorsuch may decide that a lot of new regulations or changes to regulations under a Trump administration are not consistent with the underlying statues."

Robert Hutton, a Memphis lawyer who has argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, said Gorsuch's "pleasant collegial spirit will be an asset" to the bench.

But some Tennesseans took a more skeptical approach.

"Judge Gorsuch is a Washington insider and a lifelong beneficiary of the Washington political system," said Mark Chalos, a Nashville lawyer. "Based on his past decisions as a judge, he seems to favor big corporate interests, even when they cheat American families and workers. His nomination is not consistent with president Trump's campaign promises to 'drain the swamp' and to fight for American families and workers."

Gorsuch previously worked as a lawyer for the Department of Justice in the second Bush administration and in private practice in Washington, D.C. He formerly worked as a clerk for Justice Anthony Kennedy, who is often seen as a swing vote on the court. Some wonder what role that prior relationship could play.

"He clerked for Justice Kennedy so there may be speculation about who will influence whom when he is confirmed," Yarbrough said. "You never know what having a former clerk on the court might do."

One issue that may end up before that bench is a challenge to Tennessee's 2014 abortion amendment, which stripped the right to an abortion from the state constitution. Last year, a federal judge in Nashville ordered a recount, saying the method used was fundamentally unfair to those who favored abortion rights. The state appealed, and the case is pending before the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, just one step removed from the U.S. Supreme Court.

The nation's top court considers just a sliver of the cases it's asked to take on, so there is no guarantee the Tennessee case will be heard.

This article was originally published in The Tennessean. USA Today contributed to this report.

