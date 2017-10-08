KNOXVILLE - An on-going feud between President Donald Trump and Senator Bob Corker heated up once again Sunday morning.
Around 10:30a.m. the President published a series of tweets targeting the Tennessee Senator.
“Senator Bob Corker begged me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said ‘NO” and he dropped out (said he could not win without my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said “NO THANKS.” He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!”
The President continued…“Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn’t have the guts to run!”
Senator Bob Corker addressed the comments with his own tweet about an hour later.
“It’s a shame the White House has become and adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”
Corker announced in September he would not run in re-election in 2018.
