U.S. Rep. John J. Duncan Jr. won't seek re-election for the East Tennessee seat he's held since 1988, his chief of the staff said Monday.

Staff employees were notified Monday afternoon. Chief of staff Bob Griffitts confirmed the decision.

Duncan, a Republican, issued a statement Monday afternoon.

“It has been a very special privilege to represent the people of the Second District in the U.S. House of Representatives. However, I will not be running for re-election in 2018.

He continued: “I have decided I wanted to spend less time in airports, airplanes, and traveling around the district and more time with my family, especially my nine grandchildren, who all live in Knoxville. I love my job but I love my family more.”

Duncan, who turned 70 on July 21, took over the 2nd Congressional District seat in a special election after the death of his father, John Duncan, who also had previously served as Knoxville mayor.

Duncan's term is set to expire next year.

Related: Burchett to announce plans Saturday

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett said Monday morning he would be making an announcement Saturday about his future plans.

Burchett, a Republcan, has said he'll seek either Duncan's seat or that of Sen. Bob Corker next year.

It's widely expected that he'll run for the 2nd District seat.

Burchett issued a statement Monday afternoon.

"I am grateful for Congressman Duncan's friendship, and I appreciate the years of service he and his family have dedicated to our community," the statement reads. "He has been a consistent, conservative voice for the 2nd District, and he's represented us well. Few families have made a bigger impact in East Tennessee than the Duncan family, and I have no doubt they will continue to make a difference."

Knoxville clinical psychologist Joshua Williams announced his plans earlier this year to seek the seat as a Democrat.

Lawyer, former judge

Duncan, the brother of state Sen. Becky Duncan Massey of Knoxville, was born in Lebanon, Tenn., in 1947.

He graduated from Holston High School and the University of Tennessee, where he studied journalism. Duncan received his law degree from George Washington University.

Duncan served as a Knox County Criminal Court judge from 1981 until 1988.

After his father's death while in office, Duncan was elected to replace him. Duncan has held the office ever since.

“I am very grateful to the people of East Tennessee for giving me the privilege to serve for what will be slightly over 30 years in Congress at the end of this term," Duncan's statement reads.

"My family has sacrificed much to allow me to serve, and I especially want to thank my wife Lynn, and my four children, all of whom have greatly helped me during my time in Congress. I also want to thank my excellent staff, especially Bob Griffitts and Jenny Stansberry, both of whom have been with me the entire time I have been in this position.”

