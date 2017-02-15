UT report favors Haslam gas tax plan over alternative

Gov. Bill Haslam delivers his state of the state address in the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo: Larry McCormack, The Tennessean)

A researcher at the University of Tennessee on Wednesday released a report suggesting Gov. Bill Haslam's plan to fund infrastructure improvements through a gas tax hike would be better for the state than an alternative offered by lawmakers.

The report, written by Donald Bruce, a research professor at the UT Boyd Center for Business & Economic Research, analyzed the potential impact of the competing plans which offer different ways to fund road improvements. Bruce writes that Haslam's plan "represents a more stable and sustainable solution to the longer-term infrastructure problem."

Haslam's plan calls for hiking the tax on gasoline and diesel by 7 cents and 12 cents per gallon, respectively, while making cuts in other areas, including the state's tax on groceries. Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, proposed a plan that would route a quarter of 1 percent of the state's 7 percent sales tax to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The governor estimates his overall proposal would generate about $278 million a year. Hawk's plan is projected to send $291 million a year.

"On the surface, both of these proposals would have a similar impact on the state’s budget in that no net new tax revenue is created," Bruce wrote.

But Bruce outlined a series of "advantages" for Haslam's plan. Bruce said that by cutting grocery taxes while boosting the gas tax, Haslam's plan would shift more of the tax burden onto higher-income households and out-of-state spenders.

Bruce also suggested it was positive that Haslam's plan focused on growing the gas tax, a roads-specific funding source, rather than funneling sales tax revenue to roads. He predicted that model could have a positive impact on the state's bond rating over time.

"While both of these proposals limit future contributions to the rainy day fund by shifting the state’s spending portfolio towards infrastructure and away from all other purposes (including contributions to the rainy day fund), the Hawk Plan reduces future revenue flexibility by earmarking a substantial share of our most important source of tax revenue for roads rather than other key needs that may arise," Bruce wrote, later adding, "Further earmarking of the state’s major revenue source — the general sales tax — places the rest of the state budget at greater risk, especially in recessionary times when less revenue would be available for all other non-infrastructure needs."

