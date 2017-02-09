Williamson DA refers Durham case to different prosecutor

Williamson County District Attorney General Kim Helper. (Photo: The Tennessean)

The Williamson County district attorney who would be in charge of investigating whether campaign finance violations by ex-lawmaker Jeremy Durham constitute criminal conduct has referred the case to the state association of local prosecutors.

District Attorney Kim Helper said Wednesday she thinks it is more appropriate for another prosecutor to review a state audit to see if state criminal charges are necessary.

“Just to avoid any appearance of impropriety,” Helper said in a phone interview.

She said it was best to have a different district attorney from the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference review the case. She said Durham, who is an attorney, has interacted with her office before, has friends who work for her office and may have received campaign contributions from employees who work at the office.

Durham, a Franklin Republican, is accused of spending campaign funds on suits, sunglasses, and spa products amid hundreds of possible violations of state campaign finance law in the audit, conducted on behalf of the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance. But most of those laws are punishable by fines.

Registry board member Tom Lawless and others said the report could also shed light on possible criminal conduct. For example, the audit said Durham paid himself $7,702 from his campaign account for expenses he’d already been reimbursed for by the state.

Although the registry discussed referring the report to Helper’s office, it ultimately voted against doing so. However, Helper said she had seen the report after it had been release.

“It’s just not appropriate for our office to be involved,” she said.

Guy Jones, deputy executive director of the conference, said he couldn’t confirm or deny receiving any report and declined to comment further.

Durham has previously denied any wrongdoing. Peter Strianse, a Nashville criminal defense attorney representing Durham, attended the registry’s meeting and tried to stop the release of the report. He did applaud the registry’s decision not to refer the case formally to Helper.

