Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Body Language Explained

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went public with their relationship at the Invictus Games. Body language expert Patti Wood analyzed their behavior to determine if they are in love. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the story.

WBIR 12:04 PM. EDT September 27, 2017

