Raccoon unwittingly goes on a 7-mile garbage truck journey

ARLINGTON, VA. - We have all, at some point, felt stuck like this raccoon on the back of a garbage truck.

This raccoon is having a rough morning-just wanted some trash & ended up in Rosslyn!



>And yes I alerted the driver pic.twitter.com/L3y3JFBpFx — Helena B. Evich (@hbottemiller) February 17, 2017

Politico reporter Helena B. Evich captured this resigned little fella stuck on the back of a sanitation truck on Friday morning in Northern Virginia. Per her subsequent tweets, Evich says she called the sanitation company and they were “super responsive”, as was the driver of the truck, in trying to figure out what to do.

As we roll into the end of another exhausting, excruciating week, this raccoon, with his death grip on a literal trash heap, resonates a bit more than I’m comfortable admitting.

But there is some good news. According to ARL Now, the raccoon was rescued about 7 miles away and finally set free from his strange, mobile purgatory.

By the time the driver pulled over, the truck had traveled all the way from Rosslyn to Falls Church. Wilkinson said she then called the Falls Church Police Department’s animal control team, who came to retrieve the skittish stowaway and make sure it was out of harm’s way."

Hang in there, little guy!

USA TODAY