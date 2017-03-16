Raleigh apartment engulfed in flames

(Photo: WRAL)

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - An apartment building under construction in downtown Raleigh was engulfed in flames Thursday night.

The five-story building at 400 West North Street caught fire just after 10 p.m. The building is adjacent to the Glenwood South restaurant and bar district, according to NBC-affiliate WRAL.

Firefighters said the blaze was a four alarm fire.

West North Street was closed as firefighters battled the blaze.

The fire had spread to another high-rise building by about 10:30 p.m. and firefighters were saying there was a possibility that people could be trapped inside.

Nearby buildings and residents were being evacuated.

