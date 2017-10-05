Rep. Blackburn announces run for Corker's U.S. Senate seat

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is entering the 2018 U.S. Senate race to replace retiring Sen. Bob Corker, ending a week's worth of speculation and immediately catapulting her to front-runner status as others consider launching their own bids.

WBIR 12:22 PM. EDT October 05, 2017

