Sabrett hot dog maker recalling 7 million pounds of product

Marathon Enterprises Inc. has issued a high health risk recall of 7,196,084 pounds of Sabrett hot dog products that may contain extraneous materials, such as bone fragments.

The USDA Class I recall was announced on Saturday, July 15 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The Bronx, N.Y. establishment produced the hot dog products and sausage items between March 17 and July 4, 2017.

The products subject to this recall have been shipped to retail locations nationwide. The products bear the establishment number "EST. 8864," which can be found inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The contaminated products were first reported on July 10, when complaints filed through the FSIS Consumer Compliant Monitoring System stated that pieces of bone were being found within the products.

One minor oral injury associated with the consumption of the contaminated product has been reported thus far. It is recommended that you contact a healthcare provider if you are concerned about an injury or illness.

Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Sabrett Consumer Relations at 1-800-SABRETT Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

You can view a full list of the Sabrett products subject to this recall here. Alternatively, you can view a list of the Sabrett packaging labels associated with this recall here.

