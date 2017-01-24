Shulz Brau introducing new high gravity beer

Jan. 24, 2017. 5:30 p.m.Shulz Brau Brewing Company will introduce a new high gravity beer on Thursday. As of January 1, Tennessee state law raised the alcohol by volume limit for beer brewed in the state.

WBIR 6:23 PM. EST January 24, 2017

