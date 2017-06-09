Spaghetti & meatball products from Chef Boyardee, other brands recalled

Recall Labels 065-2017 (Photo: USDA FSIS)

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to a press release from the USDA issued June 9.

The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on labels produced on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, 2017. The problem was discovered on June 6 when Conagra received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.

According to the press release, the following products are subject to the recall:

131,718 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

71,614 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Del Pino’s SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

38,330 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

22,064 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

21,975 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

414,424 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.

The products will have the establishment number "EST. 794M" inside the USDA inspection mark.

There have been no reports of illness and consumers who have purchased these products should throw them away or return to point of purchase for a refund.

Click here to see full press release.

