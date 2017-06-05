GATLINBURG, TN - Off Little Smokey Road in Gatlinburg, a team full of volunteers with God's Pit Crew carefully concentrate to rebuild a home lost during the 2016 wildfires in Sevier County.

On Monday, the task at hand was lifting and installing the roof trestles, one by one.

"This is the seventh house we’ve done in the last two years and it’s always been a blessing to come and be a part of restoring hope to people who lost everything," God's Pit Crew's Founder Randy Johnson said.

The crew is rebuilding the home of Sarah and Terry Benson, a couple who lost everything during the fires.

"They say he makes beauty out of ashes and that's what he is doing," Sarah Benson said.

While the crew builds, Sarah and her husband are not allowed to see the work in progress because their new home will be a complete surprise.

"It's just unbelievable," she said. "It just shows if you have faith in God that he will come through."

The Bensons knew they had to rebuild because Terry's parents originally built the home together.

"We knew right away that we needed to live there still," Benson said.

They needed help to rebuild. God's Pit Crew stepped in and helped answer their prayers.

"When we told them we were going to build them a house we just believed that god would provide a way and he is," Johnson said.

The Bensons could not be more thankful.

"I knew that if he didn't save our house, he would take care of it," Benson said. One way or another I had no idea it would be through god's pit crew but I knew that he was going to take care of us."

The blessings will continue to surround them inside their home. On nearly every beam inside, volunteers wrote messages of faith and hope.

"We have prayers in the foundation, in the walls," Benson said. "Our house is completely blessed."

God's Pit Crew is planning a big reveal of the Benson's home on June 17 at their property off Little Smokey Road.

God's Pit Crew has around 300 volunteers and has been operating for nearly 18 years. They are entirely donation-based.

