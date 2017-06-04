Spokane couple posts hilarious photos of enormous pothole

SPOKANE - SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Spokane couple had a little fun with a huge pothole on their street.

Sandi Lee Moore-Ingram posted pictures of her husband in a kayak sitting in the very large pothole that is filled with water. In other photos it shows him sitting in a lawn chair with a fishing pole next to the cratered road. They also made a video of her husband in the kayak.

Moore-Ingram lives in the Riverside Village Mobile Home Park. She said the 10 foot long pothole has been there for all of 2017 and a recent rain storm filled it with water. Luckily, they’re getting ready to fix it.

She said she was surprised by all the reactions she got from people on her Facebook page. Many people thought it was hilarious and told her she should upload her video to YouTube.

© 2017 KREM-TV