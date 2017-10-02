State GOP makes new candidate requirements

State GOP leaders explain the changes for what it means to be a Republican candidate. Oct. 2, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Republican party is re-defining what it takes to run for office as a GOP candidate.

Party leaders are now touring the state to explain any candidate must prove they are active in the party.

The new requirements mean candidates also must have voted in at least three of the four most recent statewide Republican primaries or have another Republican vouch for them in a way that satisfies the state party chair.

The chair and other party leaders will handle any protests or appeals.

"You want to know the people running for Republicans are real Republicans, just like you want to know if they're a Democrat that they're a real Democrat," Knox County GOP Chairman Buddy Burkhardt said.

Knox County mayoral candidate Glenn Jacobs is among a group concerned about the changes. He plans to talk publicly about them on Tuesday.

Nov. 17 marks the first day candidates can pick up petitions to run for office in 2018.

