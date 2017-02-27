Takata pleads guilty to fraud in air bag scandal that has killed at least 16

Takata is now recalling 63 million air bags

Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp. has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge and agreed to pay $1 billion for a scheme to conceal a deadly defect in millions of its air bag inflators.



Takata admits to hiding problems that can cause inflators to explode with too much force, hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers. U.S. prosecutors still are seeking extradition of three former Takata executives from Japan to face criminal charges.



Detroit federal Judge George Caram Steeh accepted a guilty plea to a fraud charge Monday.



Takata has agreed to pay $850 million in restitution to automakers, $125 million for victims and families and a $25 million criminal fine. Separately, the company faces dozens of consumer and state lawsuits that could run into millions of dollars.

Steeh said he wrestled with whether to order a larger fine against Takata for its air bag cover-up but decided that it would put the company out of business and harm victims.

The judge said "destruction of the corporation would probably be a fair outcome." But he noted that it wouldn't help people who were hurt.

Takata's chief financial officer, Yoichiro Nomura, says the company's conduct over 15 years was "completely unacceptable."

The defective inflators can blow apart, spewing shrapnel into the car's cabin.

