TDOT worker struck on I-40 on Christmas Eve dies

James Rogers and his girlfriend of three years, Rachel Cunningham. Rogers, a TDOT worker who was struck on I-40 in Davidson County on Christmas Eve, died of his injuries on December 29. (Photo: Custom)

A Tennessee Department of Transportation worker struck along Interstate 40 on Christmas Eve has died, hospital authorities said Thursday.

James Rogers was struck by a car Dec. 24 near mile marker 221 in the Hermitage area.

According to Bill Snyder, a Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson, Rogers died Wednesday just after 10 p.m.

Rogers coached football at Cheatham County Central High School.

On Wednesday, the school tweeted condolences to Rogers family.

Metro police have charged Dennis Roldan Castellanos Moreno, 37, with driving without a license and being without insurance in connection to the incident.

According to a police report, Castellanos Moreno “failed to pay due attention to vehicles slowing down in traffic and was forced to stop his vehicle too fast, which caused him to lose control and strike a TDOT worker on the side of the roadway assisting a stranded motorist.”

Rogers had a five-year-old son, according to a TDOT news release.

He is the third TDOT worker to be killed in the line of duty this year and the 112th to be killed since 1948, when the agency started keeping records, the release said.