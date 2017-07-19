Tennessee teachers getting a lesson in total solar eclipse

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - It's a once in a lifetime event, and teachers in Wilson County want to be sure their students get the most out of it.

Educators are going through training right now to make sure students safely view the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

The most totality that anyone can experience a total solar eclipse is 2 minutes and 40 seconds. In Lebanon, they'll experience it for 2 minutes and 37 seconds.

Leesa Hubbard, a special education teacher and self-proclaimed "space freak" wants all Wilson County teachers to know the ins and outs of a solar eclipse.

“If all we do is give kids glasses, we've done them a disservice,” Hubbard said.

On Tuesday, teachers were taught lesson plans about ways to incorporate different subjects, relating them to the solar eclipse.

They're also going over safety procedures when it comes to viewing the event.

“We want to make sure our teachers are ready and prepared to take care of our kids,” said Audrey Harrington with Wilson County School’s Department of Instruction and Technology. “They do have to listen to the teachers, and we want to makes sure our teachers know what's coming up and how to best handle that."

Ultimately, these teachers want their students to remember where they were on Aug. 21.

“Even if our kindergarteners don't fully understand it, when they get to fourth grade or sixth grade and are learning those systems, they're going to go, 'I remember when that happened,’” Hubbard said.

Once the school year starts, the plan is to bring in science experts, including scientists, outside educators even potentially, astronauts – to add to the educational experience.

