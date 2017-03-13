The Hermitage to close Wednesday, same day as Trump visit

Visitors hear the history at the Hermitage, home of Andrew Jackson before entering for a tour. Sunday Feb. 26, 2017, in Nashville. (Photo: Larry McCormack, The Tennessean)

Andrew Jackson's Hermitage has announced it will be closed Wednesday, the same day President Donald Trump has scheduled a trip to Nashville.

The historic home of former President Andrew Jackson, is celebrating the 250th birthday of the nation's seventh president, whose populist politics have resonated with Trump.

Upon moving into the White House last month, the new president hung a portrait of Jackson in the Oval Office.

During his Nashville visit, Trump is expected to tour Jackson's home, but The Hermitage last week could neither confirm nor deny the scheduling.

The Hermitage also announced events to celebrate Andrew Jackson's 250th birthday will go on as planned, March 16-18.

